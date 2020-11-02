Cooney kicks Ulster to away win over Cardiff

This was a gritty, largely forgettable encounter but it was also ferocious and competitive from first to last. In the end, Michael Lowry’s try was the crucial moment for the Irish raiders.

John Cooney added two penalties as Ulster’s fine start in Conference A continued.

Ulster’s opponents lost key centre Willis Halaholo to a failed pre-match fitness test and after a scrappy first 15 minutes, Cooney opened the scoring with three points that took him past 500 points in the competition.

The Blues still looked dangerous in attack and they hit back with a fine try after Jarrod Evans chipped ahead and Rey Lee-Lo collected to score. Evans converted.

To make matters worse for Ulster they also lost wing Louis Ludik who was injured in the build-up to what was in fairness a cracking home try. Ethan McIlroy came on and was

immediately involved as Ulster turned down shots at goal for scrums and a shot at a try.

The series of penalties and repeated scrums seemed never ending with replacement Blues flanker Olly Robinson finally binned for his team’s infringements.