Ulster confirm new contracts for Cooney and Stockdale

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale have both signed new contracts with the province.

Both players have agreed new deals which will keep them at the Kingspan Stadium until 2025.

Cooney, who came through at Leinster, has made 117 appearances for Ulster since joining from Connacht in 2017.

The scrum-half has been capped 11 times for Ireland but hasn’t featured under Andy Farrell since the 2020 Six Nations. Earlier this year, Gregor Townsend confirmed he had held discussions with Cooney about the player switching allegiances to represent Scotland, but he has yet to be called into Scotland camp.

For Stockdale, the new deal sees the 27-year-old step down from his central IRFU contract.

Stockdale boasts an excellent return of 19 tries in 35 Tests, but the winger has struggled to play his way back into contention with Ireland following a lengthy injury lay-off. Stockdale was part of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad during the Six Nations but was last capped in July 2021.

Stockdale has represented Ulster 97 times, featuring 14 times this season.

