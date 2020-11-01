Cooney and McCloskey return from Ireland camp for Ulster's clash with Cardiff

ULSTER HAVE WELCOMED scrum-half John Cooney and inside centre Stuart McCloskey back from Ireland camp for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues [KO 6pm].
Cooney and McCloskey trained with Ireland earlier this week but were not involved in last night’s Six Nations defeat to France in Paris.
Both men start for Ulster as they take on the Blues at Rodney Parade in Newport, while blindside flanker Matty Rea will win his 50th cap for the province.
Out-half Billy Burns is back from injury to partner Cooney in the halfbacks and captain the side, while there is a welcome return from injury to the matchday squad for centre Luke Marshall, who is part of the Ulster bench.
Academy back Ethan McIlroy is also included among the replacements in a matchday squad that is notably missing talismanic back row Marcell Coetzee.
Ulster:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Stewart Moore
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Adam McBurney
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Jack McGrath
18. Ross Kane
19. Sam Carter
20. Sean Reidy
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Luke Marshall
23. Ethan McIlroy
Cardiff Blues:
15. Matthew Morgan
14. Aled Summerhill
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Hallam Amos
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lewis Jones
1. Corey Domachowski
2. Kristian Dacey (captain)
3. Dmitri Arhip
4. James Ratti
5. Rory Thornton
6. Josh Turnbull
7. James Botham
8. Will Boyde
Replacements:
16. Ethan Lewis
17. Brad Thyer
18. Scott Andrews
19. Ben Murphy
20. Olly Robinson
21. Jamie Hill
22. Jason Tovey
23. Garyn Smith
Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].
