Cooney and McCloskey return from Ireland camp for Ulster's clash with Cardiff

John Cooney was back in Ireland camp earlier this week.

ULSTER HAVE WELCOMED scrum-half John Cooney and inside centre Stuart McCloskey back from Ireland camp for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues [KO 6pm].

Cooney and McCloskey trained with Ireland earlier this week but were not involved in last night’s Six Nations defeat to France in Paris.

Both men start for Ulster as they take on the Blues at Rodney Parade in Newport, while blindside flanker Matty Rea will win his 50th cap for the province.

Out-half Billy Burns is back from injury to partner Cooney in the halfbacks and captain the side, while there is a welcome return from injury to the matchday squad for centre Luke Marshall, who is part of the Ulster bench.

Academy back Ethan McIlroy is also included among the replacements in a matchday squad that is notably missing talismanic back row Marcell Coetzee.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Stewart Moore

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns (captain)

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Adam McBurney

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matty Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Jack McGrath

18. Ross Kane

19. Sam Carter

20. Sean Reidy

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Luke Marshall

23. Ethan McIlroy

Cardiff Blues: