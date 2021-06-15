Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

Players and staff among 41 Covid-19 cases recorded at Copa America in Brazil

The tournament was relocated at the last minute after original hosts Colombia and Argentina were stripped of it.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,129 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5467149
The Copa America trophy at the opening game.
Image: Ricardo Mazalan
The Copa America trophy at the opening game.
The Copa America trophy at the opening game.
Image: Ricardo Mazalan

BRAZIL’S HEALTH MINISTRY has documented 41 cases of Covid-19 related to the Copa America football tournament, including 31 players or staff and 10 workers who were hired for the event.

The ministry said all workers who tested positive were in Brasilia, where Brazil kicked off the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela.

The visiting Venezuela squad was depleted after nearly a dozen cases of Covid-19 involving players or staff.

Brazil stepped in late as emergency host of the 10-team continental championship despite the country having the second-highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, almost 490,000.

President Jair Bolsonaro offered to hold the tournament in Brazil only two weeks ago after Argentina and Colombia were dropped as co-hosts.

He is a critic of social distancing policies and argues the economic impact of shutdown measures kills more people than the virus.

Brazil’s health ministry said 2,927 Covid-19 tests related to Copa America have been conducted so far.

Earlier on Monday, one of the Peru squad’s fitness coaches tested positive for Covid-19 in Lima.

Nestor Bonillo will not travel to Brazil. It is not clear whether he was counted by Brazil’s health ministry as one of the confirmed cases related to the tournament.

At the weekend, there was a series of Covid-19 cases related to teams in Brazil for the tournament.

Colombia said its technical assistant Pablo Roman and physiotherapist Carlos Entrena have the virus.

Hours earlier, Venezuela announced it had summoned 15 new players for the squad at short notice after eight tested positive upon arrival in Brazil.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Another three members of the Venezuelan coaching staff were also infected.

The Bolivian Football Federation said three players and one coach also had the virus.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie