Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 March 2022
Staunton hits four goals to move to joint-top of AFLW scoring charts

Staunton’s tally helped the Gants to a 53-25 victory over the Cats.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 11 Mar 2022, 11:29 AM
33 minutes ago 771 Views 1 Comment
Cora Staunton celebrates her fourth of the night.
CORA STAUNTON CONTINUED her remarkable scoring form in the AFLW for the Greater Western Sydney Giants on Friday.

The Mayo legend shot four goals in her team’s 18-point win over Geelong, which left her level on top of the scoring charts on 18 goals for the season. 

Staunton also hit a hat-trick last week for the Giants, bringing her to nine goals in her final three games. 

The GWS side, that also included Brid Stack, were playing their last game of the season having failed to make the finals.

“I suppose it’s nice to end the season on a high,” Staunton told Fox Footy.

“It’s been disappointing obviously with aspirations to make finals, but I suppose for this group and next year it’s really important to finish on a high and a couple of goals are nice to go with it.”

