Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Cora Staunton included in 2021 AFLW Team of the Year

The four-time All-Ireland winner is named among the forwards in the shortlist.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 3,845 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401584
Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants.
Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants.
Image: AAP/PA Images

CORA STAUNTON HAS been included in the 2021 AFLW Team of the year after another impressive campaign with the Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants.

The four-time All-Ireland is named among the forwards who made the shortlist, kicking 10.3, 10 goals for her club this year.

Staunton, who first joined the Giants in 2017, has consistently been a standout performer since her move Down Under. She capped off her debut season by picking up the Giants’ Goal of the Year award.

She then suffered a career-threatening triple-leg-break injury in 2019 but managed to make a full recovery the following season and has continued to make a vital contribution for the Giants.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

