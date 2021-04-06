Cora Staunton included in 2021 AFLW Team of the Year

Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants.

Cora Staunton in action for the GWS Giants.

CORA STAUNTON HAS been included in the 2021 AFLW Team of the year after another impressive campaign with the Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants.

The four-time All-Ireland is named among the forwards who made the shortlist, kicking 10.3, 10 goals for her club this year.

Staunton, who first joined the Giants in 2017, has consistently been a standout performer since her move Down Under. She capped off her debut season by picking up the Giants’ Goal of the Year award.

She then suffered a career-threatening triple-leg-break injury in 2019 but managed to make a full recovery the following season and has continued to make a vital contribution for the Giants.

The https://t.co/FJ7UMYhaFF Team of the Year has been settled 👏#AFLW — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 6, 2021