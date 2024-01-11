Advertisement
Staunton worked with the Galway camogie team as their performance coach last year. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
New Job

Cora Staunton lands coaching role with Mayo champions Ballina Stephenites

The LGFA and AFLW great has joined Niall Heffernan’s backroom team.
1
351
20 minutes ago

CORA STAUNTON IS taking the next steps into her coaching career with Ballina Stephenites, the Mayo men’s senior football champions.

The ladies football and AFLW legend has joined Niall Heffernan’s backroom team as a coach. Staunton worked as a performance coach with the Galway camogie team last year.

“She’s one of the best ever ladies Gaelic footballers and one of the most accurate forwards of either gender ever,” Heffernan told The Connacht Telegraph.

“She would have learned a lot from her time in Australia and has great life experience. She’s a huge addition to the coaching team.”

Mayo great Staunton enjoyed a glittering inter-county career, finishing up with four All-Irelands, 11 All-Stars and four National League titles. She also helped Carnacon to six All-Ireland senior club crowns, the last coming as captain in 2017 before her groundbreaking move to the AFLW.

In Australia, the 42-year-old became Greater Western Sydney Giants’ all-time leading goal kicker and games holder across six seasons. She scored 55 goals in 50 games and called time on her AFLW career last March. 

Heffernan has looked to Staunton after the departure of coach Eanna Casey. He previously worked with another Mayo ladies football star, Fiona McHale, during his time as Claremorris manager.

