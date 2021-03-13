Staunton fires 3 goals as GWS Giants claim vital win and Dublin duo play in Melbourne success

CORA STAUNTON STARRED in today’s AFLW action as she scored three goals to help GWS Giants claim success in their Round 7 clash.

Cora Staunton celebrates scoring a goal. Source: AAP/PA Images

In torrential rain GWS Giants ran out 45-25 winners over St Kilda for a result that is only their third victory of the season.

It was Staunton and her forward colleague Rebecca Privitelli who played crucial roles in scoring three goals apiece for GWS Giants.

Their team scored four goals in the opening quarter alone to lay the foundations for their eventual success while Staunton would score the only goal of the final quarter as GWS Giants maintained their hopes of reaching the finals.

They are now ranked ninth after this win with two rounds to go in the regular season.

Three goals each to Cora Staunton and Bec Privitelli as the Giants kept their finals hopes alive 🟠#AFLWSaintsGiants match report: https://t.co/WK0iywt8Yt pic.twitter.com/T08SqeZQVY — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) March 13, 2021

Elsehwere there was another successful outing for Melbourne Demons and their Dublin All-Ireland winning crew as they defeated Adelaide Crows 43-15.

Sinead Goldrick and Lauren Magee both featured, contributing six disposals apiece, in a 28-point win for the Demons.

The win leaves Melbourne in sixth place, tied with a group of sides on 20 points that includes the Crows, as Collingwood lead the way on 24 poins.

