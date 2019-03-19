This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My Mayo days are done,' says Staunton as decision to be made on AFLW future

The 37-year-old has shut the door on a return to inter-county action.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 3,222 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4549401
Four-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star Cora Staunton.
Image: Jerome Quinn/LGFA.
Four-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star Cora Staunton.
Four-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star Cora Staunton.
Image: Jerome Quinn/LGFA.

CORA STAUNTON HAS well and truly closed the door on a return to the Mayo set-up and ruled out an inter-county comeback, as a decision on her AFLW future looms.

The four-time All-Ireland champion had previously conceded that she was unlikely to return for a remarkable 25th senior season, but has strongly reiterated her sentiments from her Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants set-up, saying that her ‘Mayo days are done’.

37-year-old Staunton, who has just finished her second season Down Under, was one of 12 players to leave Peter Leahy’s Westerners in a highly-publicised walkout last summer.

The row rumbled on and on with her club, Carnacon, removed from the Mayo championship in the fallout. The 2017 All-Ireland club champions were later reinstated and went on to win it, but were beaten in the Connacht final.

Staunton has enjoyed another season in the AFLW and is open to a third, while her focus will switch solely to Carnacon upon her return to Irish soil.

Posted by on Tuesday, 19 March 2019

“I’d be the type of person who says never say never alright, but my Mayo days are done certainly,” she told Jerome Quinn for Ladies Gaelic Football.

“I’ve had 24 seasons playing with them, it’s quite a long time. Lucky enough, I’ve played for that length of time practically injury-free.

“I played every championship season and that’s been huge. My focus will be on Carnacon when I go back. Last year obviously was a rough year for us. In saying that, I think we won our 20th county title out of 21 which is massive. We were pipped in the Connacht final by Kilkerrin/Clonberne, who are a smashing team.”

The 11-time All-Star added: “It’ll be back to club when I get home. When the season finishes here, I’ll take a little bit of time to rest the body.

Cora Staunton Staunton on the ball in the 2017 All-Ireland final against Dublin. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It’s been a long two or three years so I haven’t had a break. All my focus will be on Carnacon and hopefully win a 21st county title, try and get back to win another Connacht and who knows after that.

“I’ll certainly keep playing with club as long as the body allows me to.”

Likewise, she’s keen to continue her journey in the AFLW with a decision regarding her future there set to be made with manager Alan McConnell over the coming weeks.

Staunton is plying her trade at GWS alongside Donegal star Yvonne Bonner, with her former Mayo team-mate Sarah Rowe, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy and Clare’s Ailish Considine also lining out in the 2018 league.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It was literally hanging off' - Irish striker Curtis details freak finger injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie