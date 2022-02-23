Cora Staunton kicks three goals in last-gasp Giants win

CORA STAUNTON KICKED three goals for Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants in their dramatic win over St Kilda in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] this morning.

The Mayo legend’s exploits in the 6.5 (41) to 5.9 (39) last-gasp victory brought her goal-scoring tally to an incredible nine for the season.

Staunton, 40, was at her brilliant best, and naturally named among the Giants’ top players, while Cork great Bríd Stack also featured and continued her impressive debut season.

The result of this rescheduled Round Five clash was decided after the siren, as Katherine Smith converted a 50m penalty to snatch victory away from a winless, and heartbroken, St Kilda.

Four-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star Staunton’s goals arrived in the first, second and – early in the – final quarters at Blacktown Oval, and here’s a look at two of them:

Third goal of the day. Ninth this season. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/9xZpDKh9Kr — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) February 23, 2022

Advertisement

GWS face Carlton next in Round Eight on Sunday; their third win of the season moving them up to ninth in the ladder.

A clearer picture is forming as the top-six finals series approach; Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows are in top spot, with Áine Tighe’s Fremantle sitting second and North Melbourne, adopted home of Aileen Gilroy, third.

There’s Irish involvement in all of the teams currently in the top six, with Melbourne (Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee), reigning champions Brisbane Lions (Orla O’Dwyer) and Collingwood (Aishling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe) also in there.

That said, it’s extremely tight at the top, with four teams on the same points.

Three mouth-watering games this weekend pit Adelaide and Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne, and Collingwood and seventh-placed Western Bulldogs, against one another.

Round Eight fixtures

Saturday 26 February

Fremantle v Adelaide Crows, 4.10am

Richmond v Geelong Catsm 6.10am

Melbourne v North Melbourne, 8.10am

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Sunday 27 February

St Kilda v West Coast, 2.10am

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, 4.10am

West Coast Eagles v Brisbane Lions, 6.10am

GWS Giants v Carlton, 8.10am.

AFLW ladder

Source: AFLW/Google.

Irish players involved in the 2022 season