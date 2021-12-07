Kellie Harrington's Olympic success ranked most impactful sports story of 2021

KELLIE HARRINGTON’S GOLD medal success at the Tokyo Olympics was the most impactful sports story of 2021, according to a newly published review.

The Core Cultural Index rates the most impactful stories from the past 12 months through monthly interviews conducted with 1,000 members of the Irish public.

And Harrington’s run to Olympic glory was voted the most impactful sports story of the year, with 62% of those surveyed deeming it to be a significant moment in Irish sport.

The 2020 European Championships features heavily in the top 10, despite the Republic of Ireland failing to quality for the tournament.

Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s game against Finland was ranked the second most impactful sports story of the year, while the racial abuse aimed at England players following their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties was ranked fourth.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, the Irish rowers who won Olympic gold in Tokyo, feature in third place on the list.

Meanwhile, just under half of those surveyed (47%) said Mayo finally beating Dublin in the GAA football championship was a significant moment, while 43% said Rachael Blackmore winning at Cheltenham was an important sports story.