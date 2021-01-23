BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool and Ireland U21 defender returns to English football after US stint

Corey Whelan has been signed by Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,643 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5333499
Corey Whelan represented Liverpool at U23 level and was capped by the Ireland U21s.
Image: PA/INPHO
Corey Whelan represented Liverpool at U23 level and was capped by the Ireland U21s.
Corey Whelan represented Liverpool at U23 level and was capped by the Ireland U21s.
Image: PA/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Corey Whelan is back in English football.

The versatile 23-year-old defender has been signed by Wigan Athletic on a contract until the end of the season, having trained with the club over the past week.

Whelan spent the last 18 months in America, where he played for USL Championship outfit Phoenix Rising. He made the move across the Atlantic after being released by Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” the Chester-born player told his new club’s official website. “It’s been a little bit of a lay-off for me being overseas, but I’m excited to be here. I’ve enjoyed my first week here and happy to get pen to paper and be a Wigan Athletic player.

“It’s always been a massive club for me whilst I have been growing up. It’s a chance for me to play games for such a big club and I know a few of the lads here already. In the end it was a no-brainer for me. I’m happy to get the deal over the line and I can’t wait to get started.”

Despite captaining the club’s U23 side and being rewarded with a new contract when he turned 20, Whelan was unable to make a first-team breakthrough during his time at Liverpool.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He did experience competitive senior football, however, with loan spells at Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra, which allowed him to clock up a total of 23 appearances in League Two.

Whelan represented Ireland up to U21 level. He earned 11 caps during Noel King’s reign as manager, the last of which came in the European Championship qualifying defeat to Germany in October 2018.

Wigan have been in administration since last July, which led to a 12-point deduction that resulted in their relegation from the Championship. The Latics are currently in League One’s relegation zone, a point adrift of safety ahead of today’s meeting with Fleetwood Town. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie