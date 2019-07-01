This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Venus Williams stunned by 15-year-old Gauff at Wimbledon

Williams had won four Grand Slam titles before the American teenager was born.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 1 Jul 2019, 7:23 PM
31 minutes ago 10,478 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4705731
Gauff produced one of the great debut performances at Wimbledon.
Image: Adam Davy
Gauff produced one of the great debut performances at Wimbledon.
Gauff produced one of the great debut performances at Wimbledon.
Image: Adam Davy

TEENAGER CORI GAUFF, the youngest ever player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in the Open era, has pulled off a stunning upset on Court One, defeating seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in straight sets.

15-year-old Gauff, who qualified without losing a set, defied her tender years and inexperience on such an exalted stage by producing a remarkable performance to dump five-time winner Williams out in the first round.

The American had Court One on its feet on the opening day of the 2019 championships at SW19, sealing a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“Honestly, I don’t know how to feel,” she said afterwards, remarkably composed. “It’s the first time I ever cried after winning a match. I don’t know how to explain what I felt.

“I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm. I never played on a court so big. I reminded myself that the lines on the court are the same, everything around it might be bigger, but the lines are the same.”

On playing against her hero, Gauff, who made just eight unforced errors, added: “She just told me congratulations and to keep going. I told her thanks for everything she did. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.

“Even though I’d met her before I guess I didn’t have the guts to tell her before now.” 

Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round.

Wimbledon 2019 - Day One - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Dream come true: Gauff's Wimbledon fairytale continues. Source: Mike Egerton

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie