Venus Williams stunned by 15-year-old Gauff at Wimbledon

TEENAGER CORI GAUFF, the youngest ever player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in the Open era, has pulled off a stunning upset on Court One, defeating seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in straight sets.

15-year-old Gauff, who qualified without losing a set, defied her tender years and inexperience on such an exalted stage by producing a remarkable performance to dump five-time winner Williams out in the first round.

The American had Court One on its feet on the opening day of the 2019 championships at SW19, sealing a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“Honestly, I don’t know how to feel,” she said afterwards, remarkably composed. “It’s the first time I ever cried after winning a match. I don’t know how to explain what I felt.

“I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm. I never played on a court so big. I reminded myself that the lines on the court are the same, everything around it might be bigger, but the lines are the same.”

On playing against her hero, Gauff, who made just eight unforced errors, added: “She just told me congratulations and to keep going. I told her thanks for everything she did. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.

“Even though I’d met her before I guess I didn’t have the guts to tell her before now.”

Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round.

Dream come true: Gauff's Wimbledon fairytale continues. Source: Mike Egerton

More to follow…

