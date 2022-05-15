Cork hit four goals to set up Munster final showdown against Kerry

Cork 4-10

Waterford 1-12

Ger McCarthy reports from Fraher Field, Dungarvan

Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Melissa Duggan and Eimear Scally goals helped Cork overcome Waterford in the Munster LGFA SFC semi-final in Dungarvan on Sunday afternoon.

Cork and Waterford’s previous meeting ended in a three-point Lidl National League victory for Shane Ronayne’s side back in March.

The Rebels were far more clinical this time around, finding the net on four occasions and restricting Waterford to six scores from open play.

Kerry will be a tougher proposition in the Munster final but Cork can be pleased with their efforts.

Dara Kiniry and Orla Finn came in for Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger following the latter duo’s Camogie exertions the night before. Aoife Murray replaced Mairead Wall in Waterford’s starting fifteen.

A fractious opening saw both sides turn over possession until Cork blitzed their opponents during a devastating 5-minute spell.

Áine Terry O’Sullivan found the net in the middle of Doireann O’Sullivan (free) and Orla Finn (two) scores. Kellyann Hogan and Finn exchanged frees but Cork were full value for their early 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

Caoimhe McGrath slalomed through for a morale-boosting Waterford point before the hosts were guilty of wasting a string of scoring chances.

Cork came close to punishing their opponents profligacy when Ciara O’Sullivan was denied a goal by a superb Megan Dunford block. The Rebels continued to press and were rewarded with a superb Melissa Duggan goal after 20 minutes.

Orla Finn added two brilliant scores and Emma Cleary split the posts to make it 2-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

A pair of Kellyann Hogan frees reduced the deficit immediately after the restart. Yet, Cork underlined their clinical finishing ability with a third and match-clinching goal. Áine Terry O’Sullivan found the bottom corner at the end of another free-flowing move.

The closing quarter was highlighted by Cork’s fourth and final goal via Eimear Scally and a late Lauren McGregor green flag at the opposite end.

Scorers for Cork: Á T O’Sullivan (2-0), O Finn (0-5, 0-1 free), M Duggan and E Scally (1-0), D O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-2 frees), E Cleary, S Kelly and K Quirke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan (0-7, 0-7 frees), L McGregor (1-0), K Murray, C Fennell (0-2 each) C McGrath (0-1).

CORK: M O’Brien; R Phelan, E Meaney, S Leahy; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan (captain), D Kiniry; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony; Á T O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Subs: K Quirke for O Finn (40), R Leahy for L O’Mahony (40), M Ambrose for D Kinry (40), A O‘Mahony for S Leahy (53), E Scally for Á T O’Sullivan (55).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; A Mullaney, K McGrath (captain), Á O’Neill; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, A Murray; K Murray, K Hogan, K McGrath.

Subs: C Fennell for B McMaugh (ht), A Wall for A Mullaney (48), A Fitzgerald for C McGrath (50), L McGregor for K Hogan (55), A Waring for R Casey (60).

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).