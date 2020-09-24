Cork teen stuns six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan at European Masters

CORK TEENAGER AARON Hill claimed a sensational second round victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan as he won 5-4 against the world champion at the European Masters.

The 18-year-old had let slip a 3-1 lead against the Rocket, who was in action for the first time since he won his sixth world title at the Crucible last month.

While O’Sullivan levelled proceedings and moved ahead, Hill hit back to force a decider and a break of 78 sent him through to the third round where he will face Matthew Stevens.

Hill only turned professional earlier this year, but he showed nerves of steel to suggest the future could be bright for the Cork youngster.

Just the start for 18-year-old Aaron Hill 🙌



A break of 74 sees him take the opening frame against the six-time world champion.#BVEuroSeries @BetVictor pic.twitter.com/lMqDqUKQUn — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) September 24, 2020

