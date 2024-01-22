Advertisement
Amy O'Connor lifts the O'Duffy Cup. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Camogie draw

Cork and Galway the pick of the early rounds in camogie draw

Championships due to commence on 25th May.
31 minutes ago

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS Cork will get their defence of the title underway in the toughest looking encounter of the first round of group games against 2021 champions Galway.

The Camogie Association today released the draws for this year’s Glen Dimplex All Ireland Camogie Championships, which will see some interesting contests in this year’s group stages of the competition.

The draw can be viewed here.

The championships will commence on Saturday 25th May and will culminate in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships in Croke Park on Sunday, 11th August 2024.

The plum tie in the first round will be that meeting of Cork and Galway.

The Rebelettes will also need to overcome Clare, Down, Dublin and Wexford who will be looking to make an impact in the 2024 Championships.

Group 1 of the Senior Championship promises to be an exhilarating one, with beaten 2023 finalists Waterford meeting 2022 winners Kilkenny and the newly promoted Intermediate champions Derry.

Waterford will also meet close rivals Tipperary again after a hugely exciting 2023 semi-final which saw Waterford steal a place in the final by overcoming their powerful opposition by just one point. Antrim and Limerick will also look to build upon their 2023 campaign by making their mark in the group.

The 42 Team
