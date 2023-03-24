Cork and Kilkenny unveil starting teams for league hurling semi-final

CORK AND KILKENNY have named their teams for the Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday at 4pm.

For Kilkenny, Richie Hogan is set for his first start in over two years, with his last appearance from the outset coming in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final loss against Waterford.

The former Hurler of the Year saw his opportunities limited towards the end of Brian Cody’s reign but has been given a chance under new coach Derek Lyng.

There are other changes from last week’s narrow win over Waterford, with Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Alan Murphy, and Timmy Clifford among the players coming into the team.

The Rebels, who are unbeaten since new manager Pat Ryan took charge, will field a strong lineup, with Eoin Downey, Shane Kingston, Brian Roche, Pádraig Power, and Conor Lehane among those included, while several inexperienced youngsters have been named on the bench.

Patrick Horgan, meanwhile, has to be content with a place among the substitutes for now.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons – captain), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

5. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Padraig Power (Blarney), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

18. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

19. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

20. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

21. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

23. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

24. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

25. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

26. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels) 3. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 4. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (captain – Bennettsbridge), 6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels) 7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), 9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 12. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Billy Drennan (Galmoy), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Conor Delaney (Erins Own)

18. Evan Cody (Dicksboro)

19. Daire O’Neill (Danesfort)

20. Des Dunne (Danesfort)

21. Ronan Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

22. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

23. Niall Brennan (Lisdowney)

24. Shane Walsh (Tullaroan)

25. Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan)

26. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

