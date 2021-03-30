Cork and Kilkenny youngsters recognised with Walker Cup selection

John Murphy and Mark Power will be in Florida on 8/9 May.

JOHN MURPHY AND Mark Power will provide the Irish interest in the forthcoming 48th Walker Cup.

The pair have been selected in the Great Britain & Ireland team that will take on the USA at Seminole in Florida.

The 2021 edition of the Walker Cup, which brings together some of the leading amateur golfers from both sides of the Atlantic, is scheduled to take place on 8 and 9 May.

The visitors will be bidding to avoid a third consecutive defeat, having been beaten by the USA at Royal Liverpool in 2019 and in Los Angeles two years earlier.

Currently 29th and 98th in the world amateur rankings respectively, Power and Murphy have been included in GB&I’s 10-man team. Power is a 20-year-old native of Kilkenny, while 22-year-old Murphy hails from Kinsale in Cork.

“The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole,” said Great Britain & Ireland captain Stuart Wilson.

“It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories.

“After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team

Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)

Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)

Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)

Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)

Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)

John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)

Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)

Sandy Scott (22, Nairn, Scotland)

Reserves

Jack Dyer (23, Boyce Hill, England)

Jake Bolton (22, Ogbourne Downs, England)

Captain