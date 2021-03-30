BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Cork and Kilkenny youngsters recognised with Walker Cup selection

The Great Britain & Ireland team that will compete in Florida contains John Murphy and Mark Power.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 11:56 AM
35 minutes ago 475 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5395711
John Murphy and Mark Power will be in Florida on 8/9 May.
Image: INPHO
John Murphy and Mark Power will be in Florida on 8/9 May.
John Murphy and Mark Power will be in Florida on 8/9 May.
Image: INPHO

JOHN MURPHY AND Mark Power will provide the Irish interest in the forthcoming 48th Walker Cup.

The pair have been selected in the Great Britain & Ireland team that will take on the USA at Seminole in Florida.

The 2021 edition of the Walker Cup, which brings together some of the leading amateur golfers from both sides of the Atlantic, is scheduled to take place on 8 and 9 May.

The visitors will be bidding to avoid a third consecutive defeat, having been beaten by the USA at Royal Liverpool in 2019 and in Los Angeles two years earlier.

Currently 29th and 98th in the world amateur rankings respectively, Power and Murphy have been included in GB&I’s 10-man team. Power is a 20-year-old native of Kilkenny, while 22-year-old Murphy hails from Kinsale in Cork.

“The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole,” said Great Britain & Ireland captain Stuart Wilson.

“It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories.

“After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team

  • Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)
  • Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)
  • Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)
  • Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)
  • Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)
  • Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)
  • John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)
  • Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)
  • Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)
  • Sandy Scott (22, Nairn, Scotland)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Reserves

  • Jack Dyer (23, Boyce Hill, England)
  • Jake Bolton (22, Ogbourne Downs, England)

Captain

  • Stuart Wilson (43, Forfar, Scotland)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie