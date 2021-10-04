Cork and Antrim club hurling showdowns to get live TV coverage next Sunday

CORK AND ANTRIM HURLING is the focus for next Sunday’s live TV coverage as the GAA club championships continue.

TG4′s two live games come from Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and Corrigan Park in Belfast next Sunday afternoon.

First up at 2pm it’s an all-city meeting in Cork as reigning champions Blackrock play St Finbarr’s. It’s the last round of group games with Blackrock needing a win to qualify for the knockout stages while for St Finbarr’s a win or a draw will book their place.

Seven members of the Cork squad that reached the All-Ireland senior final in August will be in action. Damien and Conor Cahalane, and Billy Hennessy line out for St Finbarr’s while Alan Connolly, Niall Cashman, Daniel Meaney and Tadhg Deasy are part of the Blackrock ranks.

Then at 3.45pm the spotlight moves to Ulster for the Antrim senior hurling final between O’Donovan Rossa and Dunloy.

Paul Shiels celebrates after Dunloy's victory last year. Source: Dylan McIlwaine/INPHO

The Cuchullains Dunloy club are bidding for a third successive Antrim senior crown and their fourth in five seasons. For O’Donovan Rossa, they are aiming to end a 17-year wait for glory.

Sunday 10 October – Live on TG4

2pm – Blackrock v St Finbarr’s – Cork senior hurling championship group stages

3.45pm – O’Donovan Rossa v Dunloy – Antrim senior hurling final

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!