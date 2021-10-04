Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 4 October 2021
Cork and Antrim club hurling showdowns to get live TV coverage next Sunday

The TG4 cameras are live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Corrigan Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Oct 2021, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,799 Views 0 Comments
Blackrock players celebrate last year's Cork final win.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK AND ANTRIM HURLING is the focus for next Sunday’s live TV coverage as the GAA club championships continue.

TG4′s two live games come from Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and Corrigan Park in Belfast next Sunday afternoon.

First up at 2pm it’s an all-city meeting in Cork as reigning champions Blackrock play St Finbarr’s. It’s the last round of group games with Blackrock needing a win to qualify for the knockout stages while for St Finbarr’s a win or a draw will book their place.

Seven members of the Cork squad that reached the All-Ireland senior final in August will be in action. Damien and Conor Cahalane, and Billy Hennessy line out for St Finbarr’s while Alan Connolly, Niall Cashman, Daniel Meaney and Tadhg Deasy are part of the Blackrock ranks.

Then at 3.45pm the spotlight moves to Ulster for the Antrim senior hurling final between O’Donovan Rossa and Dunloy. 

paul-shiels-celebrates-with-the-cup-in-front-of-dunloy-fans Paul Shiels celebrates after Dunloy's victory last year. Source: Dylan McIlwaine/INPHO

The Cuchullains Dunloy club are bidding for a third successive Antrim senior crown and their fourth in five seasons. For O’Donovan Rossa, they are aiming to end a 17-year wait for glory.

Sunday 10 October – Live on TG4

  • 2pm – Blackrock v St Finbarr’s – Cork senior hurling championship group stages
  • 3.45pm – O’Donovan Rossa v Dunloy – Antrim senior hurling final

