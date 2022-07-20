Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Cork appeal Thompson's two-match suspension ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

Manager Matthew Twomey admits it ‘doesn’t look good’, however.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,990 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5821700
Ashling Thompson.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ashling Thompson.
Ashling Thompson.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK CAMOGIE MANAGER Matthew Twomey says they are appealing Ashling Thompson’s red card decision.

The 32-year-old was shown a yellow card during the All-Ireland senior camogie championship round-robin loss to Tipperary.

However, after the final whistle she received a straight red for abusive language to the referee and that decision has been upheld by the Camogie Association’s Transfer Hearing and Disciplinary Committee following a hearing last week.

The two-match ban would rule Thompson out of Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Waterford at Croke Park and, if they progress, the final on 7 August.

Cork boss Twomey has told RedFM Sport that they are hoping to overturn the suspension. 

“At present she’s suspended for two matches,” he said. “There is an option for us to appeal that, which obviously we have to do.

“Any more than that I don’t know, it’s up in the air a bit. We just have to see how that process goes and hopefully have her available for the Waterford game.

She’s been outstanding, her attitude has been spot on. She had a bit of a blip against Tipperary, a pricey blip to be honest.

“We’re down Orla Cronin, from last year Pamela Mackey, and then Ashling on top of that would be a huge loss. We’re going to do what we can, but as we stand at the moment it doesn’t look good.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie