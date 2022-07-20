Cork appeal Thompson's two-match suspension ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

CORK CAMOGIE MANAGER Matthew Twomey says they are appealing Ashling Thompson’s red card decision.

The 32-year-old was shown a yellow card during the All-Ireland senior camogie championship round-robin loss to Tipperary.

However, after the final whistle she received a straight red for abusive language to the referee and that decision has been upheld by the Camogie Association’s Transfer Hearing and Disciplinary Committee following a hearing last week.

The two-match ban would rule Thompson out of Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Waterford at Croke Park and, if they progress, the final on 7 August.

Cork boss Twomey has told RedFM Sport that they are hoping to overturn the suspension.

“At present she’s suspended for two matches,” he said. “There is an option for us to appeal that, which obviously we have to do.

“Any more than that I don’t know, it’s up in the air a bit. We just have to see how that process goes and hopefully have her available for the Waterford game.

She’s been outstanding, her attitude has been spot on. She had a bit of a blip against Tipperary, a pricey blip to be honest.

“We’re down Orla Cronin, from last year Pamela Mackey, and then Ashling on top of that would be a huge loss. We’re going to do what we can, but as we stand at the moment it doesn’t look good.”

