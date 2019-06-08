This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork show their class with 13-point win against struggling Waterford

Patrick Horgan finished with 1-10 of the Rebels’ total.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 9:30 PM
20 minutes ago 1,697 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4674315
Eoin Cadogan and Stephen Bennett do battle.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork 2-30

Waterford 2-17

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

IT TOOK SOME time, but Cork eventually pulled clear of the challenge of Waterford in Saturday evening’s Munster SHC clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A strong finish meant that John Meyler’s side had 13 points to spare at the end, having seen a six-point half-time lead reduced to three early in the second half when Stephen Bennett netted Waterford’s first goal.

However, the Rebels responded well to that as they reeled off five unanswered points, Patrick Horgan with three of those, part of a total of 1-10, and when he got his ninth point of the game on 48 minutes, they were 2-18 to 1-14 to the good.

While Shane Bennett then struck for a second Waterford goal, set up by his brother Stephen, it wasn’t the catalyst for a fightback as Cork had six of the next seven points, with subs Shane Kingston and Conor Lehane getting on the scoresheet.

Horgan’s 10th– almost a goal, his shot whistling over – made it 2-24 to 2-16 with eight minutes left and from there Cork eased clear to boost their scoring difference ahead of the final round of games next weekend, when they travel to face Clare.

The majority of the attendance of 26,521 expected a home win against a Waterford side already eliminated and Horgan’s early goal opened up a 1-1 to 0-0 lead, but Páraic Fanning’s visitors weren’t just there to make up the numbers.

After weathering Cork’s good start, they managed to come back to within a point on three occasions, Stephen Bennett on form from frees and Calum Lyons impressive in the half-back line while Shane Bennett and Thomas Ryan might have had Waterford goals.

At the other end, debutant goalkeeper Billy Nolan saved well from Séamus Harnedy and Bill Cooper, but Cork kept play alive after the latter effort and Cooper set up Alan Cadogan for a second goal, 2-9 to 0-10.

By half-time, Cork were six clear, but Stephen Bennett’s goal made it 2-12 to 1-12 and threatened to make a game of it. However, Cork’s response was positive and they will go to Ennis in good form.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan 1-10 (9f), Alan Cadogan 1-2, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Séamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston 0-3 each, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman 0-2 each, Mark Ellis, Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney, Luke Meade, Conor Lehane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (7f), Shane Benneett 1-2, Jack Prendergast, Peter Hogan 0-2, Austin Gleeson (sideline), Calum Lyons, Jamie Barron 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Pat Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

Subs:

23. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Walsh (41)
24. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Kearney (49)
21. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh) for Downey (55)
22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) for Meade (65)
20. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for Cooper (67)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
17. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
20. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

10. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)
11. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

Subs:

26. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Kearney (HT)
24. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for Ryan (48)
23. Colm Roche (Shamrocks) for O’Halloran (53)
19. Shane Fives (Tourin) for Lyons (55)
25. Michael Walsh (Stradbally) for Prendergast (64)

Referee: John Keenan (Carlow)

About the author:

Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

