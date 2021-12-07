Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork-born striker Drinan hits double as phenomenal season continues, good night for Ogbene in League One

Elsewhere, Galway native Conor Shaughnessy scored his third goal of the season.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 11:35 PM
51 minutes ago 1,069 Views 0 Comments
AARON DRINAN scored twice as Leyton Orient earned a convincing 4-1 victory over Swindon in League Two tonight.

The 23-year-old Cork-born striker started his senior career at Waterford and subsequently earned a move to Ipswich in 2018.

However, it is only after moving to Leyton Orient this summer that his career in England has really taken off.

Drinan’s brace tonight means he has a total of 13 goals from 19 appearances in all competitions, with this evening’s result leaving his club seventh in the table.

Elsewhere, Chiedozie Ogbene scored a goal and won a penalty as Rotherham beat Gillingham 5-1 in a match that also featured Ireland U21 attacker Joshua Kayode, who appeared off the bench in the 75th minute and produced an assist six minutes later.

The result maintained Rotherham’s spot at the top of League One.

In addition, Galway native Conor Shaughnessy scored his third goal of the season, but it was not enough, as Burton were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe.

The hosts, for whom Daryl Horgan made an 89th-minute appearance off the bench, trail leaders Rotherham only by goal difference.

Finally, Irish midfielder Mark Sykes scored his fifth goal of the season as Oxford earned a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Doncaster, leaving them fifth in League One. 

