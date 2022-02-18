Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 18 February 2022
Cork City hit Bray Wanderers for six

A second-half blitz saw the Leesiders score four goals in three minutes at the Carlisle Grounds.

By Dylan O'Connell Friday 18 Feb 2022, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,804 Views 0 Comments
Cork City manager Colin Healy (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Bray Wanderers 0

Cork City 6

Dylan O’Connell reports from the Carlisle Grounds

A SECOND-HALF BLITZ from Cork City saw them score four goals in three minutes during a 6-0 demolition of Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

A hat-trick from Dylan McGlade along with two goals from Barry Coffey and a stunning Ruairi Keating strike gave Colin Healy’s side the three points at the expense of a new-look Wanderers team.

This was Bray’s first game since the merger with Cabinteely, and they started strong with a fine run from Vilius Labutis which carried him into the area. He then squared to an unmarked Rob Manley, who forced a simple save from David Harrington.

City responded with Cian Murphy twisting free and winning a corner off Hugh Douglas. This was headed on by Cian Coleman and the ball dropped to Barry Coffey, who forced a goal line clearance from Manley.

This was the start of a strong period in possession from Healy’s side, which accumulated in a shot from Cian Bargary bobbing inches wide of the target.

As soon as they won back possession, Bray pushed forward and Kevin O’Connor sprinted back to prevent Keith Dalton from having a clear shot at goal. The ball then floated into the path of an unmarked Labutis and he blasted the ball a fraction wide.

Mid-way through the first half, Bargary nearly gave City the lead after Stephen McGuiness palmed away a venomous shot. The ball dropped underneath the Bray goalkeeper and a diving save was needed to stop it from rolling in.

All these near misses did was spur on Colin Healy’s team. Eventually, a kick out from Harrington was headed on by Cian Murphy and the ball fell to a charging McGlade, who stormed forward and slotted in.

Murphy nearly made it 2-0 from a similar position just before the break, but this was well saved by McGuiness.

Despite being a goal down, Bray nearly equalised from a corner at the start of the second half but Keith Dalton headed wide.

This did nothing to deter City’s stride and five minutes later, Coffey danced his way onto the edge of the box and he rolled the ball in, making it 2-0.

Seconds after this, O’Connor played a short corner to Keating, who then played the ball back to the defender for him to curl it in. Coffey was there to head it beyond the Bray goalkeeper and make it 3-0.

The fourth was McGlade’s second, and this came within moments of Coffey’s header. This was similar finish to the opening goal, as the winger ran onto a through ball before sliding it in.

The quick footed winger chose to dink the ball over the Bray goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick and make it 5-0.

Keating completed the rout in the 76th minute with a twisting effort which whizzed into the top right corner.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuiness; Daniel Blackbyrne, Sean Callan, Hugh Douglas, Keith Dalton (Callum Thompson 82), Kurtis Byrne, Rob Manley, Paul Fox, Zak O’Neill, Vilius Labutis, Dean Zambra (Darragh Lynch 66).

Cork City FC: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Dylan McGlade, Aaron Bolger (Matt Healy 79), Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey (Matt Srbley 76), Cian Bargary (Darragh Crowley 76), Kevin O’Connor, Cian Murphy, Jonas Hakkinen (Uniss Kargbo 76).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

Tonight’s other First Division results

  • Wexford 1-5 Treaty United
  • Athlone Town 2-5 Waterford

