Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 5 December 2022
Advertisement

Club senior winner Hayes set to link up with Cork hurlers for 2023 season

The forward had featured for the county senior football side this year.

1 hour ago 2,343 Views 1 Comment

ST FINBARR’S FORWARD Brian Hayes is set to link up with the Cork senior hurling squad for the 2023 season.

brian-hayes Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

A dual star at both senior club and inter-county underage level, Hayes had featured for the Cork senior footballers this year.

He made championship appearances off the bench this summer against Kerry, Louth and Dublin, but The42 understands that his inter-county focus will be on hurling as he links up with his former Cork U20 boss Pat Ryan, now in the senior hotseat.

In the summer of 2021, Hayes won two All-Ireland hurling medals at U20 level for Cork. He scored 0-2 off the bench in the delayed 2020 decider against Dublin and 1-2 when starting in the 2021 final against Galway.

In October this year he helped St Finbarr’s land their first Cork senior hurling title in 29 years, scoring a crucial goal  in that game.

brian-hayes-celebrates-a-goal-scored Brian Hayes celebrates his goal in the Cork senior hurling final in October. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

His club colleague Ben Cunningham, man-of-the-match in this year’s Cork senior hurling final, is another young forward to be looked at as Cork begin their pre-season preparations. Cunningham, who also has won All-Ireland U20 medals with Cork, hit 0-9 in St Finbarr’s decider win over Blackrock and matched that scoring tally in their narrow recent loss against Clare’s Ballyea in last month’s Munster semi-final.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Cork’s panel for next year also includes Declan Dalton, who featured in the 2021 All-Ireland final loss to Limerick, but a foot injury sustained later that year prevented him from being in the frame for the inter-county side in 2022. He hit 0-7 in a county final win for his club Fr O’Neills in October as they reached the top level of senior club hurling in Cork.

The Rebels management have also added Gavin Connolly, a county senior winner with Blackrock in 2020, to the squad as they increase their goalkeeping options.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie