All-Ireland camogie champions Cork set to appoint Manley as new manager

Manley was a coach on the Cork backroom team this year.
52 minutes ago

CORK HAVE APPOINTED Ger Manley as the county’s new senior camogie manager.

wesley-obrien-liam-cronin-and-ger-manley-celebrate-after-the-final-whistle Ben Brady / INPHO Ger Manley (right) celebrates Cork's semi-final win over Galway Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Manley is set to take the role on a two-year term as he takes over from Matthew Twomey, who steered Cork to All-Ireland glory in August.

The appointment of Manley will be ratified at the next county board meeting with Limerick native Liam Cronin remaining as the senior team coach.

Manley has worked with various teams including camogie and hurling club teams in Cork, Waterford, Kerry, Laois and Tipperary. The Midleton native played inter-county with Cork from 1984-1997 at minor, U21, junior and senior level, while he won All-Ireland titles at minor and U21 hurling and junior football.

He will confirm his full management team in due course.

“The Cork Camogie Board would like to wish Ger and his management team the very best of luck,” stated the board in a statement issued this evening.

“They would also like to acknowledge the great work done by Matthew Twomey.”

the-cork-team-celebrate-after-the-final-whistle Ben Brady / INPHO Cork players celebrating their All-Ireland final win. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Fintan O'Toole
