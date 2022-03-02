Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Cork announce new three-year sponsorship deal covering all county teams

Kearys Motor Group are the new sponsors.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 2 Mar 2022
CORK CAMOGIE HAS announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with Kearys Motor Group.

laura-treacy-amy-lee-and-amy-oconnor Laura Treacy, Amy Lee and Amy O'Connor. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork lost last year’s All-Ireland senior final against Galway but enjoyed recent O’Duffy Cup triumphs in 2014, ’15, ’17 and ’18.

The new sponsorship deal will cover the Cork senior, intermediate, minor and U16 teams for the next three years, along with getting involved with the U16 and U14 local club championships. Cork were previously sponsored by Blackbee and have a new manager in charge for the 2022 season in Matthew Twomey, he succeeded Paudie Murray, with Clare All-Ireland winner Davy Fitzgerald coming on board in a coaching capacity.

AZ0I2515 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We are delighted and proud to partner Cork Camogie for the next three years with this significant sponsorship that reflects Kearys’ culture, values and team spirit,” said Brendan Keary, CEO of Kearys Motor Group.

“We look forward to a great relationship with all the teams and promoting camogie in our community in Cork and women’s sport in general throughout the county.”

Cork camogie chairperson Mairead O’Donovan welcomed the new sponsorship.

“The Cork camogie teams are an amazing group of athletes and fantastic ambassadors for Cork as we have a great talent pool and determination to succeed. We look forward to working with Kearys Motor Group and forging a successful relationship together over the next three years.”

