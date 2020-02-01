This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McCarthy goal helps Cork enjoy Páirc Uí Chaoimh victory over Waterford

A nine-point league win for Cork tonight.

By Daragh Ó Conchúir Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 7:50 PM
43 minutes ago 1,771 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4989379
Saoirse McCarthy shoots past Iona Heffernan for Cork's goal.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Saoirse McCarthy shoots past Iona Heffernan for Cork's goal.
Saoirse McCarthy shoots past Iona Heffernan for Cork's goal.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

A FIRST-HAF goal from Saoirse McCarthy proved a crucial score as Cork got their noses in front in the first half before pulling away to a 1-18 o 0-12 triumph over Waterford in the opening Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

McCarthy, who won All-Ireland Minor and Intermediate medals in 2018 and was player of the match in the latter decider, struck early on when the sides were level on 0-2 apiece.

Orla Cronin for Cork and Waterford ace Beth Carton kept the scoreboard ticking over, while the returning Ashling Thompson was also on the mark for the Rebels.

That gave Paudie Murray’s crew a 1-10 to 0-8 interval lead and they imposed their superiority in the second half.

Waterford’s new manager Fintan O’Brien and coach, former hurling legend Dan Shanahan, had to plan without the considerable Gailltír contingent preparing for the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final and saw their gallant players gradually give way as the second half elapsed.

Chloe Sigerson, Lauren Homan and Cronin were among the home team’s second-half scorers, and Cronin finished with a personal tally of nine points in an ultimately comfortable triumph.

