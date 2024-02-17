Cavan squeeze out win in injury-time as Cork suffer third successive league defeat

Cavan 0-17

Cork 0-16

IT ENDED IN pulsating fashion in an injury-time crammed with drama.

Oisin Brady fisted Cavan ahead in the 77th minute, seconds later Cork were turned over coming out of defence and the outstanding Paddy Lynch pointed. Cork were left chasing in desperation, a late free from Steven Sherlock into a packed goalmouth was tipped over and the final whistle sounded soon after.

The one-point outcome provoked contrasting emotions. Cavan’s second away victory of the league continues their upward trajectory after Division 3 promotion last season, Cork’s third successive loss leaves them in a precarious position in the second tier.

It was a second half defined by red cards on both sides. Cork defender Luke Fahy was dismissed in the 45th minute, a yellow card offence after a black card in the opening half. That aided Cavan gaining control of the game, inspired by Paddy Lynch’s point-scoring, Then the momentum shifted again when Padraig Faulkner was sent-off, a black card for what was deemed a deliberate trip, minutes after he had received a yellow.

Cork boss John Cleary. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Cork were ahead 0-11 to 0-8 after an opening half that began at a brisk pace and never slowed down. The points flowed with frequency, a reflection of the joy both teams found when trying to punch holes in their opposing rearguard. Cavan lost full-back Killian Brady to a black card after 13 minutes, Cork saw Luke Fahy depart for a similar offence at the close of the first quarter.

That contributed to the ebb and flow nature. Mark Cronin’s fisted effort on 22 pushed Cork 0-7 to 0-4 clear, before Cavan changed approach to put the squeeze on Cork’s kickout and they notched four points on the spin, Paddy Lynch supplying three of those.

Yet the home side rallied, getting similar joy when they clamped down on short kickout opportunities for Gary O’Rourke. The excellent Chris Óg Jones, a livewire in that period, notched two quality efforts, while Colm O’Callaghan and Brian Hurley were also on target.

It left Cork with that three-point cushion, yet also the unmistakeable sense their position should have looked more positive. Eoghan McSweeney fisted against the bar in the 14th minute when the ball looked destined for the net and Ian Maguire saw another close-range effort bravely blocked by Cavan defender Gerard Smith.

Scorers for Cavan: Paddy Lynch 0-9 (0-6f), Caoimhin O’Reilly 0-2, Conor Madden 0-2, Gerry Smith 0-1, Conor Rehill 0-1, Ciarán Brady 0-1, Oisin Brady 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Mark Cronin 0-4 (0-2 ’45, 0-1f), Steven Sherlock 0-3 (0-3f), Chris Óg Jones 0-3, Brian Hurley 0-3 (0-2f), Colm O’Callaghan 0-1, Matty Taylor 0-1, Brian O’Driscoll 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk),

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mall0w)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

Subs

19. Sean Powter (Douglas) for Cronin (56)

24. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for Deane (56)

26. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley (58)

18. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) for Shanley (64)

23. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) for McSweeney (69)

Cavan

1. Gary O’Rourke (Ballyhaise)

4. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels), 3. Killian Brady (Mullahoran), 2. Oisin Kiernan (Denn)

5. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt – joint captain), 6. Niall Carolan (Cuchulainns), 20. Brian O’Connell (Ramor United)

8. Killian Clarke (Shercock), 14. James Smith (Crosserlough)

10. Ciarán Brady (Arva – joint captain), 15. Ryan O’Neill (Kildallan) 9. Ryan Donohoe (Gowna)

25. Caoimhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge), 13. Paddy Lynch (Crosserlough), 7. Gerry Smith (Lavey)

Subs

19. Cian Reilly (Killygarry) for Kiernan (blood) (4)

Kiernan for Cian Reilly (20)

24. Oisin Brady (Killygarry) for James Smith (temp) (24)

17. Conor Rehill (Crosserlough) for O’Connell (temp) (29)

23. Cian Madden (Gowna) for Donohoe (half-time)

Rehill for Killian Brady (half-time)

12. Tiarnán Madden (Gowna) for Caoimhin O’Reilly (66)

26. Cormac O’Reilly (Mullahoran) for O’Neill (72)

19. Cian Reilly (Killygarry) for Carolan (75)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)