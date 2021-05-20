Cork bring in experienced duo to full-forward line for away clash with Laois

EXPERIENCED CORK FORWARDS Ciaran Sheehan and Luke Connolly return to their starting side for Saturday’s Division 2 league encounter with Laois.

Sheehan, the only member of the county’s 2010 All-Ireland triumph still involved in the squad, came off the bench in last Saturday’s loss to Kildare and scored a point.

Connolly last played in the Munster final loss to Tipperary last November, scoring 0-4 in the first half before coming off injured at half time.

The pair are both selected in the full-forward line as part of three changes to the team with Kevin O’Donovan coming in at wing-back. Colm O’Callaghan, Brian Hurley and Cathail O’Mahony are the players to make way.

Mark Collins is an addition on the bench as Cork seek to bounce back from the four-point defeat to Kildare in Thurles.

Throw-in on Saturday night is 7pm.

Cork

1. Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas).

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow).

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk).

10. Sean White (Clonakilty), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 14. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg), 15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

18. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

21. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)

22. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

24. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

25. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)

26. Dan Dineen (Cill Na Martra)

