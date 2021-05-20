BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Cork bring in experienced duo to full-forward line for away clash with Laois

Portlaoise hosts Saturday night’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 May 2021, 9:03 PM
14 minutes ago 552 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443219
Cork forwards Ciaran Sheehan and Luke Connolly.
Image: INPHO
Cork forwards Ciaran Sheehan and Luke Connolly.
Cork forwards Ciaran Sheehan and Luke Connolly.
Image: INPHO

EXPERIENCED CORK FORWARDS Ciaran Sheehan and Luke Connolly return to their starting side for Saturday’s Division 2 league encounter with Laois.

Sheehan, the only member of the county’s 2010 All-Ireland triumph still involved in the squad, came off the bench in last Saturday’s loss to Kildare and scored a point. 

Connolly last played in the Munster final loss to Tipperary last November, scoring 0-4 in the first half before coming off injured at half time.

The pair are both selected in the full-forward line as part of three changes to the team with Kevin O’Donovan coming in at wing-back. Colm O’Callaghan, Brian Hurley and Cathail O’Mahony are the players to make way.

Mark Collins is an addition on the bench as Cork seek to bounce back from the four-point defeat to Kildare in Thurles. 

Throw-in on Saturday night is 7pm.

Cork

1. Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas).

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow).

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk).

10. Sean White (Clonakilty), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 14. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg), 15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

18. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

21. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)

22. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

24. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

25. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)

26. Dan Dineen (Cill Na Martra)


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look back on two cracking weekend interpros, look forward to the Champions Cup final, and discuss the growth of the sport in non-rugby strongholds such as Tallaght which still needs more institutional support.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie