Cork City grind out Wexford win to keep their advantage in promotion race

Wexford FC 0-1 Cork City

Patrick O’Connor reports from Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford.

CORK CITY MAINTAINED their grip at the top of the First Division when they defeated a very game Wexford team by a single goal at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night.

The game’s only goal came as early as the fourth minute through City centre-back Josh Honohan. Barry Coffey won a corner on City’s right-hand side and when Matt Healy swung in the free kick, Honahan rose unopposed to head it past Alex Moody in the Wexford goal.

The game was very scrappy for the most part, not helped by a dry, bumpy pitch which was also very narrow, leaving very little room for both sides’ wingers to operate. The game suffered a lot as a consequence and the few hundred spectators present had little to enthuse about in the opening 45 minutes.

In the end, City needed some frantic defending to see out the game and take all three points, but it was far from a convincing performance from Colin Healy’s men who they will need to recover their form if they are to continue to have aspirations to the automatic promotion spot at the end of the season.

After taking their early lead, Darragh Crowley and Coffey almost created City’s second goal for Ruairi Keating in the 12th minute but the ex-Galway United player’s header was saved by Moody on this occasion.

Wexford almost fashioned an unlikely equaliser a few minutes later when Harry Groome’s cut back from the end line was almost scrambled across the line by Aaron Dobbs but David Harrington managed to claim the ball after a goalmouth scramble.

City became a bit careless midway through the first half and gave the ball away needlessly on a number of occasions, however Wexford were unable to capitalise on any of the possessions they were gifted by the visitors.

Wexford drew in confidence as the first half came to a close and Conor Crowley had a great chance to get the equaliser in the 39th minute but his shot from the edge of the box was well over.

Wexford started the second half as City had the first half but despite dominating possession, they never really threatened Harrington in the Cork goals.

Bolger did almost extend City’s against the run of play in the 58th minute when he went on a mazy run beating a number of defender but his final shot was on target but weak and saved by Moody.

City continued to struggle in the second half much to the frustration of their travelling supporters and they would have paid for their lethargy had the home side been sharper in front of goal.

Wexford forced a series of corners in the closing stages and almost got the equaliser they deserved in the 81st minute when Dobbs brought a fingertip save from Harrington.

SSE Aitricity League First Division – Results

Athlone Town 1-3 Galway United FC

Cobh Ramblers 3-1 Bray Wanderers

Waterford FC 1-2 Longford Town

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Häkkinen, Josh Honohan, Cian Coleman (c); Darragh Crowley, Matt Healy, Barry Coffey (Matt Srbely 89), Aaron Bolger; Cian Murphy (Cian Bargary 65), James Doona (Dylan McGlade 65) Ruairi Keating (Louis Britton 82)

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Paul Cleary, Luka Lovic, Joe Manley (c), Conor Crowley (Dinny Corcoran 73), Conor Barry (Adam Wells 70) Aaron Dobbs, Thomas Considine, Len O’Sullivan (Ger Shortt 70), Eoin Farrell, Harry Groome.

Referee: Gavin Colfer