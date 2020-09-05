This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U17 star powers Cork City to first points of 2020 season

Substitute Laura Shine scored her first and second senior goals as the Leesiders beat Bohemians 4-3.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,070 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5196528

IRELAND U17 STAR Laura Shine was ultimately Cork City’s match-winner as the Leesiders beat Bohemians 4-3 and earned their first points of the Women’s National League [WNL] season.

fai-womens-national-league-charity-partner-announcement The 2020 Women's National League captains. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Substitute Shine, the rising talent who recently stepped up from the U17 set-up after coming through the club’s academy, scored her first and second senior goals this afternoon at Dublin’s Oscar Traynor Centre.

First-half goals from Lauren Egbuloniu and Christina Dring had the visitors in the driving seat, before league newcomers Bohs responded brilliantly through Aoife Robinson and Alannah Maxwell to level matters straight after the break.

Former Wilton United attacker Shine then rattled the net in the 71st and 80th minutes respectively and Cork did enough to hold on, despite Bohs pulling back a third goal four minutes from time in a strong second-half showing from the hosts.

In a boost for the Leesiders, Shaunagh McCarthy made her long-awaited return from a cruciate injury, while Jesse Mendez was also sprung from the bench for her senior debut.

ls Source: Cork City FC.

City now move to sixth in the WNL table after earning their first points of the season after several postponed games. They’ve played just three times, while leaders Shelbourne line contest their sixth outing this evening.

Bohs, on the other hand, remain eighth in the table, still searching for their first points in their first campaign in the senior division.

The three remaining Matchweek 6 fixtures take place this evening, with full details available below. This piece will be updated afterwards. 

Results / fixtures

  • Bohemians 3-4 Cork City 
  • Galway WFC v Shelbourne, 6pm, Eamonn Deacy Park
  • Wexford Youths v Peamount United, 6.30pm, Ferrycarrig Park
  • Athlone Town v Treaty United, 7pm Athlone Town Stadium.

