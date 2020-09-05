Ireland U17 star powers Cork City to first points of 2020 season

IRELAND U17 STAR Laura Shine was ultimately Cork City’s match-winner as the Leesiders beat Bohemians 4-3 and earned their first points of the Women’s National League [WNL] season.

Substitute Shine, the rising talent who recently stepped up from the U17 set-up after coming through the club’s academy, scored her first and second senior goals this afternoon at Dublin’s Oscar Traynor Centre.

First-half goals from Lauren Egbuloniu and Christina Dring had the visitors in the driving seat, before league newcomers Bohs responded brilliantly through Aoife Robinson and Alannah Maxwell to level matters straight after the break.

Former Wilton United attacker Shine then rattled the net in the 71st and 80th minutes respectively and Cork did enough to hold on, despite Bohs pulling back a third goal four minutes from time in a strong second-half showing from the hosts.

In a boost for the Leesiders, Shaunagh McCarthy made her long-awaited return from a cruciate injury, while Jesse Mendez was also sprung from the bench for her senior debut.

City now move to sixth in the WNL table after earning their first points of the season after several postponed games. They’ve played just three times, while leaders Shelbourne line contest their sixth outing this evening.

Bohs, on the other hand, remain eighth in the table, still searching for their first points in their first campaign in the senior division.

The three remaining Matchweek 6 fixtures take place this evening, with full details available below. This piece will be updated afterwards.

Bohemians 3-4 Cork City

Galway WFC v Shelbourne, 6pm, Eamonn Deacy Park

Wexford Youths v Peamount United, 6.30pm, Ferrycarrig Park

Athlone Town v Treaty United, 7pm Athlone Town Stadium.

