Cork City teenage striker makes move to Brighton, McNally joins Coventry on loan

BRIGHTON HAVE SIGNED Irish teenager Mark O’Mahony from Cork City following a successful trial.

The 18-year-old striker has agreed a contract until June 2025, subject to international clearance, and will initially join the Under-21 side.

O’Mahony was named Ireland’s Under-17 player of the year in 2022 and has also represented his country at U18 and U19 level.

He joins compatriots Evan Ferguson, Andrew Moran and James Furlong in Sussex.

Advertisement

“I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here,” O’Mahony told Albion’s website.

“Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

Cork City FC can confirm that Mark O’Mahony has joined English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.



All the best, Mark!



Full story 👇🏼https://t.co/E98o6OgQar#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/xR0FHe4fSK — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) January 26, 2023

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here, so it was an easy decision.”

Elsewhere Coventry City have announced the signing of Luke McNally on loan from Burnley.

The 23-year-old defender joins the Sky Blues on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign and began training with his new team-mates today.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

🤝 Welcome, Luke!



The @BurnleyOfficial defender has joined the Sky Blues on loan until the end of the season.#PUSB — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) January 26, 2023

The Irishman joined the Clarets in the Summer from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee and has made four appearances for the club so far.

McNally had made 35 appearances for Oxford United, scoring 4 goals, having joined them from St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland in January 2021.

The 6 foot 4 centre half also played for Drogheda United on a season-long loan, scoring six times in 27 appearances during the 2019/20 season.