Cork City closing in on signing of Derry City attacker Eoghan Stokes

CORK CITY ARE bidding to bolster their attacking options by bringing in Derry City’s Eoghan Stokes.

The Leesiders are keen to address their struggles in front of goal in an effort to move away from the relegation zone.

John Cotter’s side have scored just 20 goals in their 25 Premier Division games this season. Only bottom side UCD have managed fewer.

Stokes has made nine starts and 11 substitute appearances for Derry in the league this season, netting three times.

The 23-year-old Leixlip native, who has been used as a central striker as well as a winger, joined the Candystripes ahead of this season, following a year at Bohemians.

He was close to signing for Cork City in 2017 while still on the books at Leeds United, but a deal to bring the former Ireland youth international to Turner’s Cross ultimately fell through.

Stokes moved to Leeds from St Kevin’s Boys at the age of 16. He made one first-team appearance for the Elland Road outfit in a League Cup win against Newport County.

Ahead of Friday’s visit of St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City are in eighth place, seven points clear of an in-form Finn Harps side who have taken 10 of the last 15 points available to them.