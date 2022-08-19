Cork City take huge step to First Division title with dramatic derby win over Cobh Ramblers

CORK CITY ARE kings of the Rebel County after they came from behind to beat Cobh Ramblers 2-1 at St Colman’s Park.

Two goals from Ruairi Keating cancelled out Jake Hegarty’s close range finish and moved the league leaders seven points clear at the top of the First Division table.

It was a seismic night in the race for automatic promotion and Colin Healy’s quest was helped by Bray Wanderers beating Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The story of the game wasn’t about the bigger picture but the close ties between the two Cork clubs.

This was the fourth meeting between the two teams in 2022 and there is more than enough familiarity in this fixture.

That was the underlining theme on a scenic night in the east side of the county and the two teams cancelled each other out for much of the first half.

There were chances, like when a Cian Bargary cross connected with Keating inside the area.

His header went wide and Cobh responded through Sean McGrath, who forced an excellent low save from David Harrington with a shot from outside the box.

Another chance for the Ramblers saw James O’Leary break and burst into the City half. It was there that he met Josh Honohan and the defender muscled in to win the ball back for his side.

Just as things settled down, Cobh won a corner. O’Leary put this in and Brendan Frahill dinked this down towards the bottom right corner of the goal. Harrington pounced and palmed this out for another corner, and this was easily cleared by the City defence.

Cobh’s energy levels weren’t effected by the break as long ball over the top found Conor Drinan and the forward hit it wide from a tight angle.

Shane Keegan’s team clearly sense something was in the air, as Charlie Flemming chased down a ball that was trickling out for a goal-kick. He crossed in as soon as he steadied himself and Hegarty guided this in to give the Ramblers the lead.

The forward, who was promoted to League of Ireland football last season from Midleton AFC, almost made it 2-0 but his shot was stopped by Harrington on the line.

Cobh had no time to rest on their laurels as a loose ball was snatched by Bargary and this was ran out for a corner by Flemming. This was the start of a wave of green shirts running at the Liam McMahon Stand and on the hour mark, City equalised.

Bargary burst into the opposition half and played Keating into space and the forward finished neatly with the inside of his boot.

Cobh kept their heads after the goal and they really should have regained the lead through Pierce Philips but his rushed shot was grabbed by Harrington with ease.

City were patient and in the 81 st minute, Matt Healy delivered a corner which Keating tipped in, making it 2-1 to the Rebel Army.

Ramblers did everything to try and get a draw against their near rivals. The big chance to equalise came from a deep cross from Darragh O’Sullivan Connell and this was routinely caught by Harrington.

Cobh Ramblers: Paul Hunt; John Kavanagh (Darragh O’Sullivan Connell 78), Charlie Flemming, Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott (Liam Kervick 86), Pierce Philips (Luke Desmond78), Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath (Dale Holland 78), James O’Leary (Beineon

O’Brien Whitmarsh), Harlain Mbayo.

Cork City FC: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Cian Bargary, Matt Healy, Darragh Crowley (Barry Coffey 78), Josh Honohan, Ally Gilchrist, Louis Britton (Kevin O’Connor 87), Jonas Hakkinen (James Doona 78).

Referee: Sean Grant

Tonight’s First Division results

Galway United 1-2 Bray Wanderers

Athlone Town 2-0 Treaty United

Tomorrow’s fixture

Longford Town v Wexford, 7.30pm.