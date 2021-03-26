Bargary's goal sends Cork on their way to derby win over Cobh

CORK CITY 2

COBH RAMBLERS 1

THE BRAGGING RIGHTS on Leeside belong to Cork City as they narrowly defeated their spirited neighbours Cobh Ramblers 2-1 in the opening game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Turner’s Cross tonight.

Goals in each half from Cians, Coleman and Bargary, either side of a neat finish from Ramblers striker Ciaran Griffin on his debut, was enough to earn Colin Healy’s side the victory from a thoroughly entertaining Cork derby.

This was the first league derby in the Rebel County since 2008 and both sides started quickly and both almost found the net inside a frantic opening period.

Griffin created space on the edge of the penalty area inside the first minute but the Rams striker’s fiercely hit attempt was well saved by veteran goalkeeper Mark McNulty.

City quickly went up the other end and they ought to have broken the deadlock but Dylan McGlade’s shot from a great position inside the area struck the underside of the bar.

The hosts would take the lead in the 31st minute following a clever set-piece and a strong hint of good fortune as McGlade’s short corner was scuffed forward by Bargary and into the path of Coleman who fired home.

That lead would last until the 66th minute but the Rams would then make it 1-1 when Griffin raced onto Conor Drinan’s flick-on before drilling the ball through the legs of the retreating McNulty.

Stuart Ashton’s side would only be level for 10 minutes though as City snatched the winner through Bargary, who finished well from a few yards following good work down the left by McGlade.

The visitors, to their credit, battled until the end and they were unlucky not to leave with a point as Drinan’s deflected shot struck the underside of the bar, bounced on the line before City scrambled the ball to safety to ensure they claimed the win.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Galway and Shelbourne played out a scoreless draw while Athlone travelled home to the Midlands with a point after holding UCD to a 2-2 draw at Belfield. Cabinteely defeated Wexford 2-1.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Gordon Walker, Cian Coleman, George Heaven, Ronan Hurley; Gearoid Morrissey, Jack Baxter, Cory Galvin (Alec Byrne 56); Dylan McGlade, Cian Murphy (Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh 72), Cian Bargary.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Pierce Phillips, John Kavanagh, Charlie Lyons, Daryl Walsh; David O’Leary, Darren Murphy; Ian Turner (Chris O’Reilly 80), Lee Devitt (Killian Cooper 80), Conor Drinan; Ciaran Griffin.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).