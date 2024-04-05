Cork City earn convincing win over neighbours Cobh

Cork City 3

Cobh Ramblers 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

JACK DOHERTY returned to haunt his former club as Cork City hit three for the first time this season against neighbours Cobh Ramblers.

Despite their perfect home record, City hadn’t scored a goal into the Shed End in 2024. In front of 3,619 fans, they ended that unwanted streak with a pair inside 13 minutes from top-scorer Doherty and Barry Coffey before Evan McLaughlin added the third late on.

In wretched conditions, the torn-up pitch made free-flowing football impossible. City were regardless able to expose their opponents down the right time and again, led by Cian Bargary’s neat interplay with Cian Murphy to create both first-half goals.

There was a pre-match boost with the news Finn Harps had drawn at home to 10-man UCD and City wasted no time restoring their three-point lead at the top. They have gone through their first nine-game block unbeaten and their home record is even better, with five wins from five and no goal conceded.

Tim Clancy made two changes from the draw away to Wexford, with Doherty back from injury alongside Cathal O’Sullivan. John O’Donovan and Jaden Umeh dropped out, with McLaughlin stepping into the unfamiliar left-back berth to good effect.

There was an impeccably observed minute’s silence beforehand to mark the passing of Kelly Healy, wife of former City player and manager Colin and mother of current player Arran.

Advertisement

With the Shed goalmouth a mudbath, low crosses were always likely to prove dangerous. So it was as the hosts made their breakthrough within five minutes. Murphy sent Bargary into space and his driven delivery was miskicked by Breandán Frahill, allowing Doherty a simple finish for his fifth of the season.

Murphy almost had a goal for himself three minutes later when Bargary’s long throw fell at his feet. Darragh Burke was quick off his line, though, to save.

The second was again made in Tipperary. Murphy and Bargary combined before the latter’s pull back was well finished by Coffey.

Doherty twice came close to making it three before the break. He sent his first straight at Burke and then smacked the crossbar with a rising shot after more good play down the right.

Ramblers switched to three at the back at half-time, with Justin Eguaibor introduced to make it 3-5-2. That gave them solidity if little extra penetration at the other end.

Their first and only shot on target, after 65 minutes, was a belter. Jack Larkin’s curler looked destined for the far corner but Brad Wade was alert to produce an acrobatic save.

That woke City up. Cathal O’Sullivan released Coffey but Dean Larkin got across to block. Coffey came close again but Frahill took his shot off the line. Then Burke’s quick reactions bailed out Jason Abbott after he turned Greg Bolger’s free-kick towards his own goal.

Frahill produced another goal-line block to deny Doherty a second in his final act before being withdrawn.

His replacement Umeh made a huge impact and he teed up McLaughlin to find the top corner from the edge of the box — the perfect ending for a home crowd who left singing in the rain.

CORK CITY: B Wade; H Nevin, C Coleman, C Lyons, E McLaughlin; G Bolger (O Crowe 88), B Coffey (N Brookwell 88); C Bargary (J Fitzpatrick 68), J Doherty (J Umeh 82), C O’Sullivan (N Wood 68); C Murphy.

COBH RAMBLERS: D Burke; C O’Brien, D Larkin, B Frahill, C Browne; D Holland, J Abbott, D Bosnjak (J Eguaibor h-t), J Larkin (D McKay 83); B O’Brien-Whitmarsh, M McKevitt (D Eguaibor 83).

Referee: M Moynihan (Cork).

Other First Division results:

Finn Harps 1-1 UCD

Wexford 3-2 Treaty

Kerry 3-0 Longford

Bray 3-0 Athlone Town