Dublin: 9°C Sunday 7 March 2021
Cork City complete signing of Finnish defender Jonas Häkkinen

The Finland U21 international joins the Leesiders from FC Haka ahead of the 2021 season.

Jonas Häkkinen is Cork City's newest addition.
Image: Cork City FC
Jonas Häkkinen is Cork City's newest addition.
Jonas Häkkinen is Cork City's newest addition.
Image: Cork City FC

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of versatile Finland U21 international Jonas Häkkinen.

The 21-year-old makes the move after spending last season with FC Haka, who eliminated the Leesiders from the Uefa Cup in 2008.

He played as a central defender for Haka but the 21-year-old can also operate in midfield.

“We are very pleased to get Jonas in,” said Cork City manager Colin Healy, whose team continued their preparations for the 2021 First Division campaign with a 3-0 win against Waterford in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

“He has good experience already at a decent level in Finland and, once we became aware he was available, we were keen to bring him to the club.

“I am confident he will be a good addition to our group and we are looking forward to getting him in to training.”

Häkkinen made 37 appearances in the Finnish top-flight over the course of the past two seasons, having also previously played for Vaasan Palloseura.

“I’m really pleased to be joining the club and looking forward to getting started,” said Häkkinen. “I spoke to Colin a couple of weeks ago and he explained his plans for the club. I’m really excited about the coming season and can’t wait to get into training with my team-mates.”

Meanwhile, Finn Harps have strengthened their attacking options for the new Premier Division season by bringing in Tunde Owolabi.

hamilton-academical-scottish-premiership-20202021-season-headshots Tunde Owolabi at Hamilton Academical. Source: PA

The 24-year-old striker was a free agent after being released last month by Hamilton Academical, for whom he played seven times in the Scottish Premiership this season.

He was signed by Hamilton last summer on the back of a prolific spell in non-league football in England, which saw him score 35 goals in 41 appearances for FC United of Manchester.

“Tunde is a great lad,” said Harps boss Ollie Horgan. “He gives us another option at the top end of the pitch, which is good. He comes with a bit of experience at a good level of football so hopefully he settles in well with us.” 

