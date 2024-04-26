Murray and Umeh secure points for unbeaten Cork City

Finn Harps 0

Cork City 2

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD star Jaden Umeh scored as Cork City maintained their standing as the First Division’s pacesetters with an away win at Finn Harps.

Umeh netted in the 73rd minute to copper-fasten victory for the Rebel Army, who were sent on their way by Sean Murray’s header.

Murray headed home a 63rd minute opener for City, who are unbeaten in 12.

Umeh, who has been linked with a move to Portugese giants Benfica, came off the bench to seal three points for Tim Clancy’s side.

When Clancy was recruited at Turners Cross, he immediately signalled his intent for the Leesiders: “First off, I’m here to win the league.”

Due to issues with the Turners Cross pitch, the game was reversed, but recent floodlight failure at Finn Park necessitated an earlier-than-usual start, the game kicking off at 6pm.

Twelve games in, Cork are already firm candidates for a swift return to the top flight.

Advertisement

Murray rose to head home from a Greg Bolger corner just after the hour. It was a strike that rocked Harps, who had had the evening’s better chances until that point.

Umeh, introduced as a substitute, punished the dallying Noe Baba and finished well past Tim Hiemer.

Earlier this month, Umeh became Cork City’s youngest ever senior goalscorer when finding the net in a 1-1 draw with Wexford at 16 years and 14 days.

It was Harps, seeking to get back on track after successive defeats away to Cobh and Athlone, who began with the greater purpose.

The evening began with a minute’s applause in honour of former League of Ireland President and Finn Harps Chairman Derek Wilkinson who recently passed away following an illness.

Patrick Ferry might’ve opened the scoring when he pounced on some hesitancy in the Cork rearguard. Ferry jinked into position and, just as Finn Park inhaled, Bradley Wade, the visiting goalkeeper, came out to save.

Sean O’Donnell, who was in for his first start of the season, was on the rebound but Wade got fingertips to turn his header around the post.

Ferry blasted over the crossbar with a gilt-edged chance in the 19th minute, the Gweedore man riffling too high after being set up by O’Donnell’s persistence.

Ferry’s spurned chance came just 90 seconds after Cian Bargary let fly for Cork with a left-footed effort that had Hiemer momentarily worried.

Luke O’Brien, on loan at Harps from St Patrick’s Athletic, had a similar chance at the other end.

Sean Murray’s crisp effort from 20 yards skidded off a Harps boot on its way narrowly wide right on the blow of the half-time whistle.

There were few chances after the interval until Murray climbed high to plant home his second of the season.

A long way to go – just like Cork’s road home from Ballybofey – but City are, so far, making good their billing as First Division favourites.

Finn Harps: Tim Hiemer; Jamie Watsoon, Noe Baba, Matthew Makinson, Shane McMonagle, Luke O’Brien (Chris Lotefa 79); Sean O’Donnell (Max Johnston 86), Tony McNamee, Ryan Rainey (Stephen Doherty 59); Success Edogun, Patrick Ferry (Mark Mbuli 79).

Cork City: Bradley Wade; Harry Nevin (Darragh Crowley 81), Cian Coleman, Charlie Lyons; Greg Bolger (Barry Coffey 76), Sean Murray; Josh Fitzpatrick (Harvey Skieters 81), Cian Bargary, Cathal O’Sullivan, Evan McLaughlin; Nathan Woods (Jaden Umeh 59).

Ref: Mark Moynihan.