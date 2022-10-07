Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork City secure First Division title and top-flight return despite Wexford stalemate

It wasn’t quite how they imagined it would go at Turner’s Cross, but the Rebels won’t care about that.

By Andrew Horgan Friday 7 Oct 2022, 10:21 PM
50 minutes ago 2,251 Views 4 Comments
Going up: Cork City celebrate.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork City 0

Wexford 0

IT WASN’T QUITE how they imagined it would go shortly before kick-off, but Cork City won’t care about that.

Surprisingly, a 0-0 draw with Wexford at Turner’s Cross proved to be enough for Colin Healy’s side to secure the First Division title and, with it, their place back in the top-flight of Irish football following Galway United’s loss to Athlone Town.

Roared on by a passionate crowd of 6,035 and attacking their favoured Shed End in the first half, City dominated proceedings for large spells but they just couldn’t find a way to break the deadlock.

They came up against goalkeeper Alex Moody in inspired form as he produced three incredible saves to deny Cian Murphy and then Cian Coleman (twice) from close range.

Moody would be beaten with 69 minutes on the clock but then he was bailed out by the officials who spotted an infringement when Barry Coffey was in the process of tucking the ball home after Ruairí Keating’s initial effort came back off the crossbar.

A frustrating night would ultimately turn into a monumental night for Cork City Football Club as news of Galway’s loss soon filtered around the huge crowd and they were happy to hold on for a 0-0 draw which would be enough to see them claim the league and their return to the Premier Division for the first time since 2020.

CORK CITY: Jimmy Corcoran; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Jonas Hakkinen; Cian Bargary, Matt Healy, Barry Coffey, Aaron Bolger, Darragh Crowley; Cian Murphy, Ruairí Keating, Cian Murphy.

WEXFORD: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Joe Manley, Paul Cleary, Adam Wells (Len O’Sullivan 84); Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Harry Groome; Jack Doherty (Conor Barry 84), Aaron Dobbs, Conor Davis (Thomas Considine 70).

Referee: Paul Norton.

Tonight’s other First Division results

  • Waterford 3-0 Treaty United 
  • Galway United 1-2 Athlone Town 
  • Cobh Ramblers 2-4 Longford Town

