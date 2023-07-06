Cork City name their first ever Head of Women's Football

CORK CITY HAVE appointed their first ever Head of Women’s Football to oversee the club’s senior team and academy sides.

Danny Murphy, who had been the manager of the first team for the last year, has taken on the new role with a view to bringing “talented young players through to the top level of the club and beyond.”

Citing the examples of Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan, two Cork natives in the Ireland squad heading to the Women’s World Cup, Murphy said: “They have shown young girls that they can have a really exciting future in soccer.

“Being part of the women’s squad for the World Cup is inspiring lots of talented young players around Cork city and county to follow their dreams.

“It’s important to get players involved at a young age and I am looking forward to working with them on their journey to becoming the possible stars of the future.”

Dermot Usher, club chairman, added: “Danny has already made an impact on the women’s team and I am confident that this new role as Head of Women’s Football will bring hugely positive results both on and off the pitch.”