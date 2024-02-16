Jack Doherty brace fires Cork City to victory over Kerry FC

Cork City 2

Kerry FC 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

AN AGE-OLD county rivalry was recast in a new arena with a Tipperary man playing the hero as Jack Doherty’s brace gave Cork City the victory in their first-ever meeting with Kerry FC.

The Carrick-on-Suir native found the net 18 times for Cobh Ramblers last season and will hope to exceed that tally for a City side expected to play on the front foot under new boss Tim Clancy.

In front of a bumper 5,507 crowd at Turner’s Cross, he got off to a flying start with a first-half pair in the 15th and 27th minutes, which put the game to bed.

There was plenty of renewal on either side. Both had new managers in Clancy and Conor McCarthy; the Kerry boss becoming the youngest-ever gaffer in League history, taking on a mantle previously held by Stephen Kenny.

Both teams went through five starting goalkeepers last year and debuted new netminders for 2024 in Brad Wade and Antonio Tuta. The latter understandably was the busier of the pair.

Departures and injuries meant captain Cian Coleman was the only survivor from last year’s relegation as Clancy endorsed his confidence in City’s academy products.

He handed League debuts to four teenagers in Harry Nevin, Matthew Kiernan, Arran Healy, and 16-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan. There was also an appearance off the bench for 15-year-old Jaden Umeh, who has long been linked with a move to Benfica.

They weren’t out of place against a Kerry side that featured eight 19-year-olds (six from the start and two substitutes).

Last year’s top-scorer Ryan Kelliher was only fit enough for a place on the bench although Seán McGrath did force Wade into an early stop when City didn’t deal with a long kick-out delivery.

Newcomers Healy and Nevin looked assured from the off and they combined to create the opener for Doherty. The right-back provided the low cross and once Doherty shifted it onto his left foot, the finish was precise.

Defending set-pieces was an acute weakness for the Kingdom side last year. Those kinks haven’t yet been ironed out judging from some panicky moments under free-kicks and corners.

A leg complaint may have contributed to Tuta’s hesitancy as he received treatment in the 24th minute. His next involvement was to pick the ball out of the net.

Quick footwork from Seán Murray and Evan McLaughlin opened the space for Doherty to play a one-two with Nathan Wood. His dummy sent Samuel Aladesanusi to the turf before deceiving the keeper with a disguised finish.

Newport County loanee Wood showed plenty of bite as he provided a focal point for the City attack, backed by the livewire Doherty, and almost got in on goal but for Tuta’s intervention. O’Sullivan played the through ball for that opportunity and the nippy youngster was a magnet for frees throughout.

Kelliher was called on at half-time to lead the line and Kerry created a couple of chances after the break. Captain Andrew Spain found himself unmarked to head a corner goalward but Nevin was well-positioned to clear.

Nathan Gleeson’s dribbling ability was another outlet but he fired off-target when presented with a chance on the hour.

City didn’t fully drive home their advantage without ever losing control of the contest. Wood arrowed a long-range effort just wide and a Murray inswinger gave Kerry more corner-kick headaches. That was taken off the line before Barry Coffey’s follow-up deflected wide off Wood.

Coffey had a wishful penalty claim waved away after more good work by O’Sullivan, who then linked well with Doherty to release Wood down the right. His cross was acrobatically met by Umeh but bounced agonisingly over the crossbar.

Charlie Lyons also had a late opening for a dream-debut goal but couldn’t force home Murray’s dangerous free-kick.

CORK CITY: B Wade; H Nevin, C Coleman, C Lyons, M Kiernan; S Murray, A Healy (J Umeh 60); C O’Sullivan, J Doherty, E McLaughlin (B Coffey 60); N Wood.

KERRY: A Tuta; K Williams, S Aladesanusi, A Spain, S O’Connell (E Kos 67); R Teahan, S Healy (K Amechi 67), S McGrath (D McCarthy 67); O Okwute, V Udeze (R Kelliher h-t), N Gleeson.

Referee: D Murphy (Dublin).

