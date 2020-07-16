'It's a second home to me' - Cork City bring in O'Connor following release from Preston

Kevin O'Connor will be with City for the remainder of this season.

Kevin O'Connor will be with City for the remainder of this season.

KEVIN O’CONNOR IS back at Cork City.

The defender, a free agent, will line out for the Leesiders for the remainder of this season, which is due to restart on 31 July.

25-year-old O’Connor has already enjoyed two spells at Turner’s Cross. He impressed under John Caulfield and earned a move to Championship club Preston North End along with team-mate Sean Maguire in 2017.

The Wexford native then returned to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side on loan in 2019, and began this season on loan at Waterford before the campaign was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 30 June, he was released by Preston along with several other players.

“I’m delighted to be back,” O’Connor said. “Cork is a second home to me, and it’s good to see a few old faces here. There are obviously only 13 games left so it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a battle, but it’s the same for everybody in the league.

“We have to take it game by game and we need to try and maximise the amount of points we can take, so we want to hit the ground running.”

City boss Neale Fenn added: “I spoke shortly after the break about the need to bring some experience into the squad, and certainly Kevin O’Connor brings us that. He knows the club well and he knows the league well, which was important to me.

“We needed that experience in such a young group, so I’m delighted that he agreed to come here. He’ll bring some experience and knowledge to our younger players.

“We have a couple of targets that we’re working on from outside the league, so hopefully we’ll be able to pull those off and add a little more quality to our squad.”

Cork’s first game back is at home to Bohemians on Sunday, 2 August.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!