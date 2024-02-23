Cork City left frustrated by Finn Harps

Finn Harps 1

Cork City 1

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

JACK DOHERTY rescued a point for Cork City in Ballybofey as they earned a share of the spoils from their trek to Finn Harps.

Doherty converted a hotly-disputed penalty 20 minutes from the end to cancel out Success Edogun’s first-half opener for Harps.

Tim Clancy is rebuilding the relegated Rebels but Doherty, who they managed to hold onto following their demotion, followed up his brace in an opening night 2-0 win over Kerry with a firmly dispatched spot kick.

Harps took the lead in the 17th minute when Edogun reacted quickest after Sean Murray sliced an attempted back-pass to his goalkeeper, Bradley Wade.

Edogun, a close-season signing from Treaty United, won the race and coolly finished to the River End net from 35 yards, his second goal in as many games.

In a first half where chances counted as low as the temperature, Tony McNamee shot over the top with an attempt that was always rising.

Patrick Ferry also cleared the Cork crossbar before the hosts had to absorb some pressure as Cork — who brought good visiting support the length of the country — began to grow into the game.

A Harry Nevin shot from distance, routinely dealt with by Harps ‘keeper Tim Hiemer, was as close as they came in the opening 45 minutes.

Evan McLaughlin was wide with an attempted acrobatic effort just before the hour after Edogun had too much elevation when fed by McNamee down the other end.

Edogun went close again moments later. Ferry made the incision with a neat pass, but the attacker was unable to hit the target.

Cork drew level in the 70th minute. After Matty Makinson was penalised for a handball, Doherty slammed past Tim Hiemer from the spot.

The big home crowd, buoyed clearly by a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Longford last weekend, howled their disapproval at the decision. So, too, did Harps coach Kevin McHugh, who was yellow-carded for his contribution.

Captain McNamee had a free kick beaten away for a corner by Wade at one end while Doherty curled over with a free at the other as both went in search of sneaking a win.

In the final minute, Makinson’s header was miraculously kept out.

Finn Harps: Tim Hiemer; Jamie Watson, Noe Baba, Matty Makinson. Shane McMonagle; Patrick Ferry (Mark Mbuli 68), Max Hutchison, David Cawley, Tony McNamee, Stephen Doherty (Darragh Coyle 83); Success Edogun.

Cork City: Bradley Wade; Niall Brookwell (Cathal O’Sullivan h-t), Cian Coleman, Charlie Lyons; Harry Nevin, Barry Coffey, Jack Doherty, Sean Murray, Evan McLaughlin (Jaden Umeh 76), John O’Donovan; Nathan Wood.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

Other First Division results:

Cobh Ramblers 3-3 Athlone Town

UCD 0-1 Treaty United