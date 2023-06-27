Cork City management team to remain in place until the end of the season

CORK CITY HAVE announced that their current management team will remain in place until the end of the 2023 season.

Sporting Director Liam Buckley will continue in his role with the club along with the management team which consists of assistant manager Richie Holland, head of academy Liam Kearney, first team coach Declan Coleman and goalkeeping coach Anthony Fennelly.

The management team has been in place since Colin Healy’s shock departure in May, with the Rebel Army picking up four wins in their last eight outings to boost hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier Division.

“Everyone at the club has been pleased with recent results and performances,” said Cork City owner Dermot Usher.”

“It has been a real team effort with everyone pulling in the same direction, and we have been very happy with how it is going. We have an excellent management team, headed by Liam Buckley, and we are confident that this approach will continue to bear fruit for the club.

“We have therefore decided that the current management team will remain in place until the end of the season. We look forward now to Friday night’s game at home to Drogheda United and, hopefully, another big crowd at Turner’s Cross as we aim to keep our good form going.”