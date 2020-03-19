This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Cork City Marathon has been rescheduled for September

A new date for the Leeside event due to the Covid-19 crisis.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 7:51 PM
1 hour ago 763 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5052013
The big one on Leeside will now take place on 6 September.
Image: Presseye/INPHO
The big one on Leeside will now take place on 6 September.
The big one on Leeside will now take place on 6 September.
Image: Presseye/INPHO

THE 2020 CORK CITY Marathon has been rescheduled for 6 September.

It was originally pencilled in for 31 May, but confirmation followed this week that it would be postponed until later in the year due to Covid-19

And today, organisers announced the new date as Sunday, 6 September 2020.

“In light of the country’s move to the delay stage of Covid-19 management and in the interest of public health, the Cork City Marathon, which was due to take place on May 31st, has been postponed until 6th September 2020,” a statement reads.

Within, organisers confirmed that participants who have already entered will be automatically deferred to the rescheduled September date.

“The priority for us right now is to do everything we can do to keep you and your families safe,” Adrienne Rodgers, Race Director and Director of Services at Cork City Council, said.

“The Cork City Marathon has been rescheduled until 6 September 2020 and we look forward to welcoming you then for another great Cork City Marathon.”

Mags Connelly, Safety and Ops Director at Davis Events, added:

“The last few weeks have been challenging for everyone. We take participant safety extremely seriously and know that with the current strain on emergency resources, we wouldn’t be able to provide the world-class response teams needed for our marathon in May.

“The good news for Cork City is that this event will go ahead on 6 September.”

