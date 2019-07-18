This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heartbreak for Cork City in Luxembourg, as they miss out on clash with Steven Gerrard's Rangers

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, John Cotter’s side brought the tie level on aggregate, before conceding.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 8:34 PM
44 minutes ago 5,952 Views 5 Comments
Cork's Joel Coustrain reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Ben Majerus/INPHO
Cork's Joel Coustrain reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Ben Majerus/INPHO

CORK CITY WON 2-1 on the night, but suffered an agonising aggregate 3-2 loss to Progrès Niederkorn in the Europa League first qualifying round this evening.

Trailing 2-0 following a disastrous first leg in Turner’s Cross, not many critics were expecting John Cotter’s side to advance following that setback.

However, Garry Buckley’s volley from outside the box gave his side the perfect start, as the visitors took the lead after three minutes.

Karl Sheppard, Daire O’Connor and Joel Coustrain all wasted opportunities to score, before Conor McCarthy’s header levelled the tie on 47 minutes.

But just as it looked as if the League of Ireland team were set to complete an unlikely comeback, Issa Bah’s goal midway through the second half put the hosts back in control of the tie.

It ultimately was enough for the Luxembourg side, as they saw the game out and set up a second-round clash with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

