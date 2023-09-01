Keating hat-trick hands Cork City lifeline in basement battle

Cork City 3

Sligo Rovers 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

RUAIRÍ KEATING’S HAT-TRICK handed Cork City a lifeline as they hauled themselves back within spitting distance of Sligo Rovers in the battle to avoid a relegation play-off.

The former Sligo striker took his League tally to 11, one behind the Division’s top scorer Chris Forrester, as City narrowed the gap to the Bit o’ Red to three points.

It marked their first League victory in 10, ending a winless streak dating back to the start of June, wrestling back crucial momentum as Sligo stand still.

They have lost their own top scorer Max Mata (also on 11 goals) since hammering City 3-0 at home. In the five games without him this season, they have not only lost each one but failed to score in any of them.

Roy Keane, among the 2,484 crowd at Turner’s Cross, had to be impressed with Keating’s clinical finishing and the clever thinking of Cian Bargary to create the first pair with quick throw-ins.

It was Sligo, however, who imposed themselves the better in a cagey opening quarter. They had the first six shots, although half were blocked and the other half off target.

Out of nowhere, then, that City opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Young keeper Conor Walsh took an unnecessary touch to control Garry Buckley’s backpass and then went through Jaze Kabia on the endline when trying to clear.

To compound matters, he guessed the wrong way as Keating dispatched his ninth League goal of the season and first from the spot. Josh Honohan almost doubled City’s lead but Walsh tipped his effort around the post.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Keating scores a penalty. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

When Reece Hutchinson went down in the box at the other end, referee Oliver Moran rightly judged it a dive and waved his yellow card.

Sligo first tested Ollie Byrne in the 50th minute but he was equal to the task, palming away Fabrice Hartmann’s powerful drive.

From there, City took over and Keating doubled up on 64 minutes with a lethal low finish after quick thinking from Bargary. He almost had an immediate hat-trick but was denied by Walsh.

He didn’t have to wait much longer, capitalising on Aaron Bolger winning possession to power his third past Walsh in the 74th minute. He was booked for removing his jersey in celebration but walked off to a standing ovation shortly after.

Byrne saved again from Johann Brannefalk at the death to maintain a precious clean sheet on a night of progress.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Čustović (G Walker 38), C Coleman, J Honohan, C Drinan; A Kravchuk, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Worman, J Kabia (C Murphy 83); R Keating (T Owolabi 83).

SLIGO ROVERS: C Walsh; G Buckley, J Mahon, N Pijnaker, R Hutchinson; G Bolger, N Morahan; F Liivak (J Brannefalk 59), S Radosavljevic (R Burton 39), F Hartmann (K O’Sullivan 79); P Martelo.

Referee: O Moran.