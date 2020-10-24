Cork City on brink of relegation after Coughlan hits winner for Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 2

Cork City 1

CORK CITY COULD be relegated this evening should Finn Harps beat Bohemians following the Leesiders’ defeat against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Harps are one point ahead of City, and with just one game left to play, City will be struggling to catch the Donegal men who still have three games to play after tonight.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe gave Rovers the lead, following Ed McGinty’s penalty save. Dylan McGlade equalised in the second half before Ronan Coughlan restored Sligo’s lead on 75 minutes.

The hosts came into this game hoping to put an end to their woeful run of form, in which they have lost four of their last five games, including last weekend’s defeat to Shelbourne.

The Bit O’Red have also been struggling to find the back of the net, scoring just once in their last six.

City’s struggles have been well documented, and they knew coming into this game that they would need to get something if they are to overtake Finn Harps, who were one point ahead with two games in hand earlier in the day.

The visitors’ last win this season was actually against Sligo, when the sides met at Turners Cross in August. They have lost three of their last five league games.

The odds were against the Rebels heading into this game, but the hosts had goalkeeper Ed McGinty to thank for ensuring they didn’t go behind after just eight minutes. As Alec Byrne’s shot from the edge of box appeared to be handled by John Mahon, referee Rob Hennessy pointed to the spot, but Kit Elliot’s penalty wasn’t saved by McGinty.

The visitors would rue their missed opportunity just three minutes later. McGinty’s kick-off was perfect for the run of Ogedi-Uzokwe, who had to fight off pressure from Henry Ochieng, before slotting neatly past Bossin in the City goals.

City, who appointed Colin Healy as interim boss following the departure of Neale Fenn, struggled to put any pressure on the Bit O’Red rearguard following the opener. Jesse Devers, Ronan Coughlan and Ogedi-Uzokwe attempted to double Sligo’s lead, but they were well off target.

Colin Healy opted for a change in the second half, and it paid off as substitute Dylan McGlade’s low free kick from 25 yards bounced and somehow sailed past the Rovers defence, to make it 1-1 just after the hour mark.

But, Sligo were keen to ensure they finish the season as strongly as possible, and they restored their lead on 75 minutes when Coughlan’s penalty beat Bossin, reminding his former club exactly what they are missing.

The last ten minutes were end to end as City tried to give themselves a lifeline. Cian Bargary fired his free kick wide before he was at the centre of the centre of the action again, setting up Murphy with a throw, before he played in Cian Coleman, the former Limerick man forced an impressive save from McGinty to ensure all three points for Sligo.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Regan Donelon (Alex Cooper, 76) Junior Ogedi Uzokwe, Will Seymore, Niall Morahan, Jesse Devers, Ryan De Vries (Darragh Noone, 46), Ronan Coughlan.

Cork City: Liam Bossin, Henry Ochieng, Joseph Olowu, Jake O’Brien, Kevin O’Connor, Ronan Hurley, Gearoid Morrissey, Cian Coleman, Alec Byrne (Dylan McGlade, 60), Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cian Murphy, 80), Kit Elliot.

Referee: Rob Hennessy

