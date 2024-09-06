Tim Clancy signs new two-year contract at Cork City

CORK CITY BOSS Tim Clancy has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Clancy took up his current role in November 2023 and is on the brink of guiding them back to the Premier Division.

Cork City are currently 16 points clear of second-placed UCD in the First Division table with seven games remaining. They travel to face UCD tonight, where a victory will secure promotion.

Advertisement

Clancy’s new contract comes after recent speculation linking him with a potential move to Scottish club Raith Rovers.

“I am really pleased to have signed a new deal with the club,” said Clancy.

“When I came in at the tail end of last year, the target was to get this club straight back to where it belongs and we are within touching distance of achieving that. We have already started planning for next year, and I feel that we had a really good summer transfer window, bringing in Sean Murray on a permanent deal, as well as Ruairi Keating and Seani Maguire.

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Tim Clancy has signed a new two-year contract with the club.



Tim Clancy’s Rebel Army 💚#CCFC84 || #LOI pic.twitter.com/G3MAAvhHXc — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) September 5, 2024

“There are some really good players at this club, and I think everyone can see the ambition that we have shown in the summer. There is a great platform here with the work being done by Liam Kearney and his coaches in the academy, so there are talented young players coming through all the time, and if we can add some more experience and quality to that, then I think we will be in a really good place.

“It’s been a very good season so far, but we want to finish the job off now. The fans have been absolutely fantastic, showing up in huge numbers both home and away, and it is important that we show our appreciation to them for the backing they have given us. The level of support shows that this is a massive club, and it belongs in the Premier Division.”

Cork City owner Dermot Usher welcomed the news, saying: “I am very pleased that we have Tim’s contract sorted. He and his staff have done a really good job this season, and are on course to achieve our target for the season. We have already started building for next year and I am really looking forward to see what Tim, his staff and players can do next year.”