Cork City waste chance to end winless streak as UCD grab draw

Cork City 1

UCD 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turners Cross

CORK CITY WASTED their chance to snap a winless streak which now stretches to eight league games and threatens to send them into a relegation play-off.

They dominated for an hour against UCD but when it came to the crunch, they failed to sustain that performance and departed to boos from a portion of the home crowd.

The Students picked up just their second away point in 14 games this season and even left with the feeling they could’ve pinched a better result.

The best of the late chances came from Seán Brennan’s dipping shot which Ollie Byrne was alive to tip over.

The hosts were further blessed when Gavin Colfer whistled back a cynical Cian Coleman foul as a three-man overlap emerged.

City top-scorer Ruairí Keating returned off the bench to a standing ovation following a period of compassionate leave, while there was a full debut for free-agent recruit Ben Worman, who tried to the bitter end.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Cambridge United, was the first to test Lorcan Healy and from the resulting corner, Josh Honohan turned the ball towards goal only for Evan Osam to clear off the line.

A goal seemed inevitable as City probed with crosses from either flank. From one such Worman delivery, the breakthrough arrived – although it should have been prevented.

The deflected cross didn’t fall perfectly to Cian Bargary and his improvised shot should have been scooped up by Healy but it escaped under his hands and between his legs to find the net.

Into the second period and City kept creating, initially at least.

A fine move over the top saw the goal open up for Barry Coffey but he shot straight at Healy before Worman pulled the next wide.

City didn’t keep pushing, though, and allowed UCD back into in when switching off at the back. Daniel Norris was given too much time to place a low cross in behind which substitute Danu Kinsella Bishop swept past Byrne.

Suddenly, the visitors sensed an opportunity. Norris headed wide and Kinsella Bishop stung Byrne’s palms.

Some respite arrived as Keating had a shot deflected behind and Coleman’s header from that corner was blocked by his own man.

The basement side came again with Donal Higgins and Brennan shooting at Byrne, while Worman continued to lead City advances with two shots and creating two more for Bargary and Coffey but none overly worried Healy.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Cian Bargary (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

In the First Division, league leaders Galway United drew 2-2 away to second-placed Waterford FC. Ronan Coughlan scored in the first minute for the home team and added his second after 22 minutes, Killian Brouder netting in between for Galway.

And the table-toppers remain 16 points clear thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Francely Lomboto.

Cobh Ramblers are third, sharing the spoils tonight in a 3-3 draw with Bray Wanderers. Jack Doherty and Wilson Waweru helped put Cobh ahead 2-1 at the break, Dane Massey bagging the Bray goal. Waweru’s second on 73 put Cobh in a comfortable spot but Bray fought back to draw thanks to Ben Feeney (76) and Guillermo Almirall (92).

Treaty United defeated Finn Harps 1-0 away with Dean George’s 47th minute effort the only goal of the game. Kennedy Amechi’s brace put Kerry FC ahead 2-0 in Ferrycarrig Park but Wexford FC ran out 3-2 victors with late goals from Ethan Boyle, Aaron Dobbs and Danny Furlong.

*****

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Custović, C Coleman, J Honohan, C Drinan (J O’Donovan 86); R Stanulevičius (R Keating 69), A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey, B Worman; J Kabia (T Owolabi 77).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, J Keaney, E Osam, A Wells; D Keane, A Verdon; B Barr (D Higgins 63), S Brennan, D Norris; J Doyle (D Kinsella Bishop 55).

Referee: G Colfer.